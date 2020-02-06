Finding Rich Tehrani at ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW 2020 in Florida

It has been an amazing year getting ready for the most exciting B2B technology show of the year, the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

8,000 people with $$8.5 billion in buying power converge on FortLauderdale, Florida next week – more than half are looking to buy products and services. It will be an amazing way to kick off the year’s budget process, RFPs and purchases.

We welcome the many enterprises, carriers, MSPs and resellers that have signed up and the many more who will.

What is a #TECHSUPERSHOW?

There will be collocated events on all important tech topics. IoT, IIoT, edge computing, smart city, SD-WAN, the channel, MSPs, blockchain, open-source, AIOps, the future of work connected real estate and more!

ITEXPO itself continues to focus on communications, UC, UCaas, collaboration, and other important tech.

This is our largest event ever.

Your #TECHSUPERSHOW pass gives access to all of these amazing conference tracks, Keynotes, Workshops, Special Events, and collocated conferences at ITEXPO. There are more than 210 vendors on the Expo Floor.

And don't forget to stay until Friday, Feb. 14th

I will be in all the following sessions as time allows:

Business 2020: A Clear Look at the Future of Communications & Collaboration Services

Free pre-conference workshop exploring the technology and methodologies for agile communications. Presented by Phone.com.

Cannabis on The Blockchain Workshop

This transformational technology is making its way to the cannabis space, providing a path forward for an industry in the midst of shedding stigmas. Attendees will learn how to harness the Blockchain for best business practice in the cannabis space.

FreeSWITCH Training

The essential FreeSWITCH training is a perfect introduction to the globally recognized open source telecom platform. Attend sessions to learn how to install and configure a working FreeSWITCH system.

Business Leadership and Sales Management Training with Ooma

Ooma is bringing you 4 individual sessions to help you enhance your business and increase your sales across the board. It’s our mission to help Channel Partners go to market the way they want, and so we’re bringing in world-class Sandler Sales trainers to do what they do best.

VoIP Evolution – Tools to Scale Your VoIP Business Easily and Profitably

You’re invited to a VoIP Evolution Thought Leadership Summit hosted by Peerless Network, Porting.com, Global Strategic Accounts and iconectiv. The four industry leaders will share their mission and groundbreaking details about the paradigm shift in the VoIP industry.

IDEA Showcase Startup Pitch and Networking Event @ITEXPO

Thursday, January 13 | Floridian Ballroom, 3rd Floor | 4:15 PM

Always one of the most popular events at ITEXPO. Come share a drink with colleagues and hear from disruptive startups are shaking up their industries. IDEA Showcase is focused on bringing together exciting companies transforming markets with an audience looking to catch the next wave of technology innovation.

Featuring Keynotes by wework, Rudin Management and Digital Colony

I will be at all of the following:

Seminole Hard Rock Casino Trip – Party like a Rock Star at the #TechSuperShow

Tuesday, February 11th | 7:00 PM | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Join us for a trip to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The recently-renovated casino has nearly 200 table games, thousands of slot machines, multiple bars and fine dining. Shuttle service from the Convention Center to the Casino.

#TechSuperShow Expo Hall Grand Opening Reception

Wednesday, February 12th | 5:00PM – 7:00PM | #TechSuperShow Expo Halls A-B

While you check out more than 210 of the industry's most innovative solutions and products, enjoy complimentary open bar and appetizers. As one of the only vendor-neutral exhibit halls out there, you have the opportunity to see companies of all types, providing solutions for every aspect of digital transformation.

#TechSuperShow Tech Trivia Night

Wednesday, February 12th | 8:00 PM | LauderAle Brewery

Trolley service provided from Convention Center to LauderAle starting at 7:00 PM.

Come challenge your mind for Trivia Night! We know you’re smart (you’re coming to the #TechSuperShow after all) – show off just how smart you are at Tech Trivia. If trivia isn’t your game, there is a beer garden that you can enjoy, it’s a great place to network, catch up with friends, make new ones and kick back with a few cold ones.

The food truck of the day is the delicious Kaminari Ramen truck which pairs with the carefully selected beers of the day.

IDEA Showcase Startup Competition & Networking Event

Thursday, February 13th | 4:15 PM | Floridian Ballroom

You may have seen plenty of startups swim with the “Sharks” on TV but there’s nothing like seeing the next greatest innovation live. After grabbing some drinks at the open bar and catching up with your fellow attendees, you’ll take a seat to watch the industry’s hottest startups pitch and compete to be named best.

Features keynotes by Digital Colony, Rudin Management and wework.

#TechSuperShow Networking Live Party

All attendees are invited for a spectacular night of networking under the stars with complimentary open bar and soft drinks.

#TechSuperShow Networking Nightcap

Thursday, February 13 | 10:00PM | Ilios at Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

Keep the vibe going after the Conference Party. Enjoy Drink specials for #TechSuperShow attendees.

In between the events and sessions and keynotes below I will likely be interviewing many of the amazing companies at the show.

I will be the MC for the following:

Keynotes Speeches – Open to All Attendees

Wednesday, February 12:

11:00am: IBM

11:30am: Poly

4:00pm: Cisco

4:30pm: Google

Thursday, February 13:

8:30am: RingCentral

9:00am: 8×8 – this will be a fireside chat between me and CEO Vikram Verma

9:30am: ScanSource

10:00am: Amazon Web Services – IoT

10:30am: Google – IoT

4:15pm: Rudin Management & Digital Colony

4:45pm: WeWork

I am also moderating a panel at MSP EXPO: The Massive MSP Cybersecurity Opportunity

In MSP Solutions: Room 316

10:00-11:00am

Thursday – Feb 11th

Here is the Summary:

The onslaught of hacks and ransomware attacks on data centers and cloud providers, coupled with increased regulation from the EU and U.S., such as GDPR, the New York Shield Act, and the California Consumer Privacy Act, means companies need to shore up their cybersecurity postures or risk being put out of business. Two of the biggest IT budget items going forward will be dealing with cybersecurity and regulations. There are thousands of cybersecurity solutions on the market – Some work well together, while others do not. There is no substitute for an experienced MSP or MSSP to help companies deal with vendor selection, a security plan, pen testing, BCDR, patch management, and other security-related needs. This is the largest opportunity our market has ever had. The best part is we will make our money protecting our customers from the bad guys. There is no better or nobler opportunity than that.



Here are the panelists:

MSPs and resellers, we really want to see you at this session. Please come with your questions and help us make this the best educational experience ever.

Also – in the exhibit hall there is going to be an amazing Cybersecurity Solutions Theatre where top vendors will be educating you on the latest solutions needed to keep companies safer and more compliant. Here is the agenda – the blue sessions will take place on the exhibit hall floor.

