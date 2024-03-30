Telarus Boosts Technology Advisory with Launch of Next-Gen Quote Experience

If you’ve been to events like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW (pictured above), you know that Telarus has established itself as a major and vitally important technology services distributor or TSD. The sheer number of channel partners and MSPs in their booth looking to do business and discover Telarus partners is off the charts, making their area one of the busiest we have seen at any event. We wanted to learn more and in an in-person interview with Telarus execs Jennifer Dimas and Nicolas Ochoa (pictured below), they had loads of exciting news to share.

They are maintaining their thought leadership by producing numerous important industry documents. For example, their 2023 Tech Trends Report discusses the top trends in C-Suite tech buying decisions: digital innovation, cybersecurity strategy, AI, brand and digital experience and modernizing IT. They also released an AI whitepaper which is a must-read for anyone looking to effectively serve customers in the space. These documents tie in nicely with the excellent AI-focused ITEXPO keynote panel Telarus CRO Dan Foster hosted in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (pictured below).

More recently, the company unveiled Telarus Quote Experience, a suite of quote management tools and services designed to optimize how technology advisors source and quote broadband, voice, and unified communications opportunities. It acts as a unified solution that simplifies the qualification, negotiation, and order processing stages from certified suppliers. The Telarus Quote Experience promises increased flexibility, enabling technology advisors to tailor their offerings precisely to each customer’s unique needs.

Central to this innovation is Telarus’s strategic partnership with CableFinder, a leader in cutting-edge serviceability solutions. This collaboration introduces CableFinder for Telarus, a novel sales tool that integrates seamlessly with the Telarus Quote Experience. This tool provides technology advisors with the capability to determine serviceability, construct and present quotes, create contracts, and facilitate customer orders with a select group of major broadband service suppliers within a single, integrated environment. This partnership represents a significant enhancement over other CableFinder offerings by integrating back-office functions with CableFinder, automating the creation and syncing of opportunity data with customer records, enabling automated DocuSign task creation for contracts, and offering real-time quoting.

Your’s Truly, Rich Tehrani, interviews Telarus CRO Dan Foster at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2024

The Telarus Quote Experience is designed to address the entire sales cycle within a single environment, equipping advisors with intuitive workflows, dashboards, and reports for efficient management of quotes, orders, and commissions. This comprehensive solution is further enriched by seamless access to Telarus Partner Experience, Order Support, Commissions Experience, and University, ensuring exceptional support, commission reconciliation, and education.

Aside from his role as CEO of TMC and chairman of ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, Rich Tehrani is CEO of RT Advisors and a Registered Representative (investment banker) with and offering securities through Four Points Capital Partners LLC (Four Points) (Member FINRA/SIPC). RT Advisors is not owned by Four Points.

The above is not an endorsement or recommendation to buy/sell any security or sector mentioned. No companies mentioned above are current or past clients of RT Advisors.