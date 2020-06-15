Tauria Launches Fully Encrypted Conferencing Solution

Now is a great time to launch a secure conferencing solution. Millions of people are working and learning from home thanks to Covid-19. Zoom has seen tremendous growth but has suffered from issues related to the security of its calls, zoom bombing, credentials being found online, calls be routing through China, etc.

For a period of time organizations were banning Zoom for one or more of these reasons – even though Zoom acted pretty quickly to solve each issue.

Nonetheless, it is a huge market and new entrants would like a piece of the action.

The best way to differentiate is via security – for the reasons described above.

This is why you shouldn’t be surprised at today’s news – Tauria, a Waterloo-based software encryption company announced a secure video conferencing and business suite. This will protect business’s confidential information by providing end-to-end encryption. Tauria has the capability to support up to 50 people on video conference calls, while also allowing users to send messages, organize schedules, share files and more, all fully encrypted.

Tauria CEO Jesse Thé

“It is incredibly important for us to create a product that is fully end-to-end, no knowledge encrypted to protect businesses. Encryption is the foundation of everything we do,” said Tauria CEO Jesse Thé.



No-knowledge encryption ensures that not even Tauria staff have access to the information that is shared on the platform or through the video conferencing feature. The company explains this is a fundamental distinction between Tauria and companies like Zoom, Microsoft, Google and Slack, giving them the highest level of privacy and security on the market.



The company hopes the desire for its solution will grow as hospitals, law offices, municipalities, school boards and accounting firms whose corporate governance policies will require finding more secure video solutions.



“We are setting a new standard for both the private and public sector to secure private information while facilitating digital connectivity,” said Thé. “This communication tool has the power to transform service delivery for a multitude of industries.”



During COVID-19 Tauria has discounted its services to ensure that secure and encrypted communications for businesses is more accessible. They are offering their platform free for one month. By enhancing digital communication through Tauria’s secure platform, companies will be able to execute day-to-day business operations while protecting sensitive information.

Secure collaboration will continue to be a fast-growing market and Taria is well-positioned to grow as a result.

