VOSS Phone Server Extends the Life of Telephony Assets

The pandemic has caused many companies to more rapidly adopt cloud communications and collaboration – solutions like Microsoft Teams, RingCentral UcaaS, 8×8, etc.

Yet, many organizations have thousands of legacy phones they do not want to scrap.

The new VOSS Solutions VOSS Phone Server is designed to extend the lifetime and maximize the investment from existing assets, whilst reducing operating costs in large-scale distributed telephony networks.

VOSS Phone Server operates as a registration and telephony server, connecting phones and other devices into existing telephony estates. In doing so, it provides a simple and straightforward mechanism to bring a wide choice of multi-vendor devices into systems such as Cisco HCS and Cisco CUCM, Avaya Aura, and Microsoft Teams.

Its principal applications are to:

Extend the lifetime of existing devices that become unsupported as the main telephony platform is upgraded to the latest software

Provide scalable, standard telephony at lower purchase and ongoing license costs at places such as lobbies, reception areas, meeting rooms and branch offices

Assist the migration to new telephony solutions, allowing existing devices to connect quickly and simply into the new estate with minimum disruption

Offer the option of connecting more traditional third party (SIP) phones and analog devices (ATA adapter) into solutions such as Microsoft Teams (which are designed to primarily cater for mobile and PC soft clients)

Concentrate dispersed devices – home workers with remote devices – simply and cost-effectively back into the main Cisco or Avaya solution

Organizations can simply and cost-effectively integrate these devices, extending the lifetime of existing assets and opening up options to take advantage of the wide range of third-party devices available, without being tied in to a single vendor; reducing ongoing operating and license costs. This means that organizations can seamlessly connect traditional devices, phones and analog points into new UC platforms.

Bill Dellara, VP Product at VOSS Solutions

Administration of the VOSS Phone Server is from VOSS-4-UC, which offers an intuitive web portal to install and operate the new technology. Existing devices may be quickly and easily migrated to the Phone Server using the provided workflow wizards.

In case you missed it, VOSS UC Analytics was an esteemed winner of the Internet Telephony Product of the Year award.

Bill Dellara, VP Product at VOSS Solutions commented; “VOSS Phone Server extends the wealth of benefits found in VOSS-4-UC, empowering organizations to manage and control their entire telephony estate from a single intuitive web portal. This new functionality will enable our customers to access impressive operational savings, as well as the good business practice of getting the most out of existing investments.”

