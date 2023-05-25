Wildix and Veesion Join Forces to Combat Retail Theft: Matt Hostacky Unveils Details in Live Interview

During a recent live interview, Matt Hostacky, Channel Partner Success Manager at Wildix, shared some exciting news about the company’s growth and new collaborations. Hostacky proudly announced that Wildix has been recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the second consecutive year. This achievement is a significant marker of the company’s commitment to providing quality unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solutions he explained.

Matt Hostacky

Hostacky also shed light on the impressive financial growth of the Estonia-based company. Wildix has seen a surge in its average revenue per partner by an impressive 42%, even as other UC companies are restructuring their operations. Wildix, deeply invested in a 100% channel-only philosophy, owes its success to the robust community of Managed Service Providers (MSPs). According to Hostacky, the average annual revenue per MSP has escalated from €31,964 in January 2021 to €45,768, showcasing strong growth. Additionally, the average projected lifespan of MSPs has reached 14.7 years. Wildix’s increasing monthly recurring revenue, substantial revenue from CAPEX expenditure, and robust product offerings such as Collaboration, x-hoppers, and x-bees, all illustrate the company’s ability to enhance communication and increase efficiencies.

Highlighting Wildix’s commitment to technological innovation, Hostacky revealed a global integration partnership with Veesion, an AI camera software provider. The five-year exclusive partnership aims to introduce unique AI camera capabilities to the x-hoppers retail solution. Veesion’s AI software helps detect theft without human input by analyzing images and triggering alerts when theft probabilities cross a certain threshold. When paired with x-hoppers, the software can provide audio alerts or public announcements, significantly reducing shoplifting incidents. This is said to reduce theft by up to 60 percent – an impressive number.

Further illustrating the versatility of x-hoppers, Hostacky explained how it integrates a phone system and external communications, making use of DECT technology for superior connectivity capabilities. The open API allows easy integration with point-of-sale systems, websites, and efficient call routing. The DECT headsets with push-to-talk technology mimic the capabilities of the phone system, including UC features, video conferencing, faxing, SMS, and chat functionality. Hostacky reiterated that all these features are secure, underscoring Wildix’s dedication to providing secure and innovative UC&C solutions.

Aside from his role as CEO of TMC and chairman of ITEXPO, Rich Tehrani is CEO of RT Advisors and a Registered Representative with and offering securities through Four Points Capital Partners LLC (Four Points) (Member FINRA/SIPC). RT Advisors is not owned by Four Points.

RT-Advisors continues its mission of assisting tech companies in M&A and capital raising using our unique tech media background and relationships to aid companies to optimally position themselves. In addition, as of late we have been increasingly assisting fast-growing tech companies in obtaining non-dilutive capital. Please let us know if we can be of assistance. The above is not an endorsement or recommendation to buy/sell any security or sector mentioned. No companies mentioned above are current or past clients of RT Advisors.