CHATGPT INTRODUCES PARENTAL CONTROLS

Key Takeaways:

OpenAI has launched parental controls for ChatGPT, allowing parents to manage how children interact with the platform

Features include chat history review, usage limits, and content filters

Controls are linked to family accounts and can be adjusted in real time

The move comes amid growing concerns about AI use among younger audiences

OpenAI is rolling out parental controls in ChatGPT, giving families new tools to manage how children engage with AI assistants. According to TechRadar, the update introduces settings such as content restrictions, screen time management, and activity logs, accessible directly from a parent’s account dashboard. Parents will be able to view past conversations, set limits on daily usage, and filter out inappropriate responses.

The parental controls are available to those using family accounts, a structure OpenAI has been expanding in recent months. This setup allows parents to oversee multiple child profiles from a single hub. If a child exceeds the daily usage cap, for instance, the system will automatically pause their access until the next day.

OpenAI stated that these tools are designed to balance safety with educational opportunities. “We want families to feel confident that their children can explore ChatGPT responsibly,” a spokesperson said. This aligns with a broader industry trend, as companies face pressure to add oversight mechanisms for AI tools increasingly used by young people.

To enable the controls, parents can navigate to the ChatGPT settings menu, select “Family Management,” and configure filters or limits. The rollout is starting today and will expand gradually, ensuring global availability in the coming weeks.

With AI adoption growing rapidly among students, the introduction of parental controls marks a step toward addressing safety concerns while still keeping the platform accessible for learning and creativity. As AI becomes part of everyday digital experiences, tools like these may play a larger role in shaping responsible use for younger generations.

