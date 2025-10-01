Google Drive Adds AI Ransomware Detection to Desktop App

Key Takeaways:

Google Drive for Desktop now uses an AI model trained on ransomware patterns to detect and stop suspicious file syncs

The system pauses syncing to prevent encrypted files from overwriting clean versions in the cloud

File restoration is available for both business and personal accounts, while detection is limited to specific Google Workspace tiers

Administrators have the option to disable ransomware detection and file restoration in the console

Google emphasizes that customer data is not used to train its generative AI models or for ad targeting

Google has introduced an AI-powered ransomware detection system to its Google Drive for Desktop application, aimed at reducing the damage ransomware can cause by preventing corrupted files from automatically syncing to the cloud. The feature is enabled by default on both Windows and macOS, and is available to organizations and users on supported subscription tiers.

The new system does not block ransomware from encrypting files on a local device. Instead, it identifies unusual file activity that resembles ransomware behavior and halts syncing. By doing so, Google Drive helps ensure that encrypted files do not overwrite clean versions stored in the cloud. In a post explaining the update, Google noted that the feature leverages “a specialized AI model trained on millions of ransomware samples” and also incorporates threat intelligence, including data from VirusTotal, to adapt to new strains.

Once ransomware activity is detected, syncing stops automatically. Users then receive alerts through desktop notifications and email. Affected files can be restored to earlier versions through the Drive web interface. This process helps reduce the need for full data recovery after an incident, though Google cautions that the system is not a replacement for comprehensive endpoint security and backup practices.

Google Drive’s ransomware detection requires version 114 or newer of the desktop client. For those on supported Google Workspace tiers, the detection capability is enabled by default. Supported plans include Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, Education Plus, Frontline Standard, and Frontline Plus. Personal Google accounts and Google Workspace Individual customers do not have access to ransomware detection, though they are able to use file restoration features.

Administrators have the ability to disable detection and restoration features if they choose. Settings can be adjusted in the admin console by navigating to Apps, Google Workspace, Drive and Docs, and then to Malware and Ransomware. While this flexibility may be useful in certain organizational environments, it also presents a risk if protections are disabled unintentionally or for convenience.

The update highlights how major cloud storage providers are using AI to help address ransomware. Microsoft 365, through OneDrive, already includes detection and recovery features, and Dropbox has similar protections for its business customers. Google’s approach focuses on preventing file corruption from spreading, rather than directly blocking ransomware from executing on endpoints.

The company stressed that the introduction of AI-driven ransomware detection does not involve using customer data for unrelated purposes. “We do not use your data—prompts, responses, or outputs—to train our generative AI models or for advertising purposes, unless you specifically agree,” Google said in its announcement. This assurance may help alleviate concerns from customers wary of how their data is handled in AI systems.

Although the feature is a step forward, there are limitations. AI-based models can generate false positives, flagging legitimate bulk file changes as ransomware. If syncs are paused incorrectly, workflows may be disrupted and users may have to manually intervene. There is also the risk that fast-moving or novel ransomware strains might evade detection, at least temporarily, until models are updated.

Still, the ability to quickly stop corrupted files from syncing could save organizations from widespread data loss and time-consuming recovery efforts. For smaller businesses and education environments in particular, where security budgets may be limited, having a safeguard built into Google Drive could reduce exposure to ransomware-related disruptions.

As ransomware campaigns continue to evolve and target cloud-connected environments, integrating AI-based defenses directly into widely used services may represent an important shift in how providers balance usability with security. Google’s move underscores the pressure on cloud platforms to build in proactive defenses, rather than leaving users solely reliant on endpoint solutions and backups.

