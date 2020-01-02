InsightFinder is Latest AIOps Platform to Get Funded

AIOps platform InsightFinder allows you to identify potential system and application issues before they are able to impact production services. Powered by unsupervised neural network machine learning algorithms, InsightFinder performs real-time anomaly detection across metrics, logs, and traces.

The company focuses on Incident prediction, a unified health view and root cause analysis.

InsightFinder is relative new but has a patent on Unsupervised Behavior Learning System and Method for Predicting Performance Anomalies in Distributed Computing Infrastructures and has filed for one on System and Method for Online Unsupervised Event Pattern Extraction and Holistic Root Cause Analysis for Distributed Systems.

The AIOps platform provider announced that it has closed $2 million in pre-series A financing. The funding was led by Idea Fund Partners and included participation from existing venture investors Eight Roads Ventures and Acadia Woods Partners. The company plans to use the investment to take its product offering to general availability, as it was previously in limited availability for qualified customers.

Optimizing the availability and performance of IT systems is increasingly difficult and complex due to the acceleration of digital transformation occurring in many enterprises. InsightFinder enables IT leaders to tackle this challenge by identifying potential system and application issues before they are able to impact production services, resulting in maximum system uptime and performance.

InsightFinder performs real-time anomaly detection across multiple data sources, including logs, metrics, and traces, and predicts future incidents, enabling IT leaders to take steps to prevent these issues from surfacing. The platform also accurately diagnoses the root cause of each system issue, and initiates automated self-healing responses to minimize the impact of service outages.

InsightFinder is announcing two key hires to join its executive team. Rami Essaid, founder and former CEO of Distil Networks joins InsightFinder to lead the company operations going forward. Greg Lissy, a software executive with previous industry experience at Citrix, SolarWinds, Red Hat, and Microsoft, has also joined the company to lead product strategy and execution.

Helen Gu, founder of InsightFinder said, “InsightFinder is the culmination of over 15 years of research funded by the National Science Foundation, and the technology has been validated at some of the largest companies in the world. We are excited to have Rami and Greg join InsightFinder to help bring the power of our technology into the hands of more IT operations teams.”

InsightFinder received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant in 2015 from the National Science Foundation. In 2017, it was awarded a highly-competitive Phase II SBIR grant from the same institution. Idea Fund Partners is now leading this investment round.

Lister Delgado, Managing Partner at Idea Fund Partners

Lister Delgado, Managing Partner at Idea Fund Partners said: “We are excited about the market opportunity for InsightFinder. Given the volume, variety, and speed that data is created in today’s hybrid dynamic IT environments, AIOps is increasingly essential to maintain a proactive stance in IT infrastructure and operations. We are impressed with InsightFinder’s distinctive use of unsupervised machine learning to extract insights much faster and with a higher degree of accuracy than competing solutions. There’s a lot of growth potential here, and we are thrilled to be leading this investment round.”

In other AIOps funding news, BigPanda received $50 million in November, Liqid (not quite AIOps) got $28 million in the same month and in July Edge Delta got $3 million.

