Widespread Cloud Outage Disrupts Amazon and Major Online Services

A major outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS) disrupted access to numerous apps and websites worldwide, including Amazon’s own retail and Alexa services.

The issue originated in AWS’s US-East-1 region and was linked to problems in the DynamoDB database service.

Services such as Fortnite, Snapchat, Coinbase, and government portals experienced interruptions.

AWS has restored most services but continues to monitor for lingering issues.

The outage underscores the risks of global dependence on a small number of major cloud providers.

Early Monday morning, users across multiple countries began reporting that popular websites and apps were inaccessible or behaving erratically. Amazon Web Services, one of the world’s dominant cloud infrastructure providers, confirmed that it was investigating elevated error rates and latency in its US-East-1 region. This area supports a significant share of AWS’s customer base and is frequently used as a default hosting zone for critical operations.

The disruption affected both Amazon’s internal services and countless third-party applications. Users experienced problems with online shopping, Alexa voice commands, and Prime Video streaming. Beyond Amazon’s own products, a wide range of other services were also hit, including the gaming platform Fortnite, the messaging app Snapchat, financial platforms like Coinbase, and even government websites such as the UK’s tax authority portal.

AWS later attributed the incident to a fault within DynamoDB, one of its core database services. According to the company, a configuration error triggered cascading failures that affected dependent applications and data replication processes. By midday, AWS engineers had isolated the problem and initiated recovery efforts.

“Most services are now operating normally,” the company said in its final update, noting that some residual slowdowns could continue for several hours.

The event marked one of the most extensive AWS disruptions in recent years, though not unprecedented. Cloud reliability experts noted that outages in a single AWS region often ripple outward, given the vast number of businesses that centralize their workloads there. Many organizations default to US-East-1 due to cost, familiarity, and integration with legacy systems, but that concentration creates a single point of failure.

The latest incident highlights growing concerns about infrastructure concentration across the cloud market. AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud collectively account for the majority of global enterprise workloads. When one of them falters, the effects reach millions of users within minutes.

Cybersecurity and resilience specialists argue that companies need to distribute risk more effectively. Strategies such as multi-region deployment, active failover systems, and hybrid-cloud configurations can reduce downtime during regional outages. However, these measures add complexity and cost, leading many businesses to take their chances with a single provider.

The AWS issue also revealed how intertwined modern digital services have become. Financial institutions, healthcare providers, and public agencies all rely on the same underlying infrastructure that powers consumer apps. When the cloud goes down, so does the internet for large segments of the economy.

For consumers, the outage was mainly an inconvenience — online purchases failed to complete, Alexa devices didn’t respond, and some gaming and entertainment services froze. For businesses, it was a costly reminder of their dependence on external infrastructure. Analysts estimate that even a brief AWS disruption can cost affected companies millions in lost revenue and productivity.

In recent years, AWS has invested heavily in improving its resilience, adding redundant systems and refining its internal monitoring processes. Yet as this latest event demonstrates, total immunity from outages is nearly impossible in systems of this scale. The key, experts say, lies not in preventing every failure but in ensuring that recovery is rapid and transparent.

For IT leaders, this incident serves as a timely reminder to review backup strategies, ensure real-time data replication across regions, and confirm that critical services can fail over automatically. Businesses that depend on AWS or similar platforms should also maintain clear communication plans for customers and partners during disruptions.

For regulators and governments, the outage reinforces the importance of oversight. As cloud providers host critical national and economic systems, questions about accountability, transparency, and risk mitigation are likely to resurface.

While most services have since recovered, the incident underscores how fragile the digital ecosystem remains. As more of the global economy moves into the cloud, ensuring resilience will remain a top priority for both providers and customers alike.

