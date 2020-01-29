LumenVox Advanced Biometric Authentication Suite Version 8 Arrives

Recently we broke the news on the Aculab biometric solution which could shave 30 seconds off authentication per call. This sort of savings can be incredibly helpful to the bottom line as well as to customer satisfaction.

As a result, these sorts of solutions are blossoming in the industry.

LumenVox‘ Version 8 harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and biometrics to simplify the customer-agent interaction. The existing, vulnerable security practices of call centers are strengthened with quick, effortless, and compliant multifactor biometric authentication. The identity of customers may now be validated easily and securely with the human voice.

The Version 8 Suite takes advantage of years of development, testing and expertise–and enters 2020 with more customer conveniences and improved user interfaces, enabling a variety of multi-modal solutions with the following:

Core Components

A core authentication engine , faster, more sophisticated and more accurate than ever before. It is reintroduced with passive integration, built on the latest Deep Neural Network (DNN) technology, which enables automated fraud scanning.

, faster, more sophisticated and more accurate than ever before. It is reintroduced with passive integration, built on the latest Deep Neural Network (DNN) technology, which enables automated fraud scanning. A state-of-the-art web service platform. Its capabilities cater to midsized call centers, with the upgraded capacity to handle hundreds of calls in parallel.

Autonomous Agent Control

LumenVox Agent Desktop Portal is now a tried, tested and true powerhouse for call agents–complete with an improved user interface. This portal automates the caller verification process, creating a streamlined workflow for caller agents. It provides an intuitive interface for the contact center agent. The easy integration results in significant cost-savings and a quick rollout for the entire solution.

Fraud Detection

LumenVox Fraud Scanner provides fraud alerts and automatic matching of voiceprints against a carefully-curated fraudster watchlist. It works 24/7 so the fraud team doesn’t have to—utilizing continuous enrollment, verification adaptation and enrichments of voiceprints to quickly identify fraudsters.

With Version 8 enterprises can now rely confidently upon passive and active voice biometrics instead of weak passwords and pins. Version 8 is now available worldwide.

