Cisco Empowers MSPs to Automate Cyber Defense and Keep Pace with AI-Driven Threats

Cisco introduced multi-customer management in its Security Cloud Control platform to help MSPs handle growing security demands across thousands of endpoints.

The platform integrates Hybrid Mesh Firewall, Secure Access, and other services into one console, reducing costs and operational friction.

Automation and AI are central to Cisco’s strategy, enabling MSPs to scale efficiently while strengthening protection across distributed networks.

Managed service providers are under increasing pressure to defend a rapidly expanding digital perimeter. With attacks growing more frequent and complex, especially those leveraging artificial intelligence, MSPs are being asked to do more with less. Cisco is responding by giving them new tools to simplify operations, improve profitability, and scale their defenses through automation.

The company announced foundational multi-customer management capabilities within Security Cloud Control, its unified platform for managing firewalls and security services across data centers, cloud, and edge environments. The goal is to help MSPs streamline operations, accelerate deployments, and cut costs while delivering stronger, AI-enabled security outcomes for their clients.

Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer at Cisco

Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer at Cisco, said the enhancements were developed specifically for partners facing modern cybersecurity challenges. “MSPs are on the front lines, helping businesses navigate the complexities of modern cybersecurity, especially as AI makes threats more sophisticated,” he said. “The new multi-customer management capabilities in Cisco Security Cloud Control, coupled with our Hybrid Mesh Firewall, are designed to eliminate operational friction, empower our partners to accelerate revenue growth, and ultimately deliver superior security outcomes for their customers.”

Simplifying Security in an AI-Driven World

MSPs today face a perfect storm: expanding endpoint volumes, rising compliance demands, and threat actors armed with generative AI. Cisco’s latest updates aim to tackle this by centralizing security management across multiple clients. The new console allows providers to deploy and oversee services like the Hybrid Mesh Firewall and Secure Access from one interface.

The Hybrid Mesh Firewall itself is designed for hyper-distributed environments. It blocks advanced threats, applies zero-trust segmentation across workloads, and defends against vulnerabilities that can arise in AI models. Policies are enforced across Cisco firewalls, Smart Switches, and workload agents using eBPF, and even integrate with third-party firewalls. Central management through Security Cloud Control ensures visibility and policy consistency, while telemetry feeds can be sent to Splunk for deeper analytics.

Cisco also enhanced its firewall portfolio. The Secure Firewall 200 Series offers on-box threat inspection and integrated SD-WAN for remote sites with up to triple the price-performance of previous models. For data center environments, the Secure Firewall 6100 Series provides high-density performance for AI-ready workloads. In recent NetSecOPEN testing, Cisco’s Threat Defense 7.7 software detected between 99.5% and 100% of threats, a result that supports its enterprise-grade capabilities.

Reducing Complexity for Overburdened MSPs

Cisco’s latest update directly addresses one of MSPs’ biggest pain points: juggling dozens of consoles, tools, and logins. The new Manager View within Security Cloud Control offers a single dashboard to oversee multiple customers, subscriptions, and access controls. Granular role-based access control (RBAC) ensures that engineers only have permissions they need, helping strengthen compliance and governance.

Additional features include multi-organization management for easier customer onboarding, automated license tracking and auditing, and an API layer that simplifies provisioning and integration with third-party systems. These additions are designed to support both Managed Services Enterprise Agreements (MSEA) and consumption-based Managed Services License Agreements (MSLA), helping MSPs improve profitability through flexible licensing.

MSPs that participated in early testing say the improvements could be transformative. “Being able to log into a single dashboard, with robust role-based access control and being able to manage multiple customers from a single place is really going to reduce the workload for our teams,” said Gísli Helgason, Chief Technologist for Network & Security at CAE Technology Services.

Justin Rice, Chief Product & Technology Officer at CBTS, called the unified view “a game changer for MSPs,” while Lucas Black of CDW Canada noted that consolidating customer data into one console “gives our SOC and NOC analysts the ability to have all of our customers’ data in one spot.”

Jeff Gatz, Vice President of Alliances at Kyndryl, said the new features “help us simplify commercial and operational processes while accelerating innovation for our customers.”

Automation as the Only Path Forward

For MSPs, automation is no longer optional—it’s survival. The scale and velocity of modern attacks demand consistent policy enforcement and real-time visibility that human teams alone can’t deliver. Cisco’s integration of AIOps and AgenticOps within Security Cloud Control highlights this reality, giving MSPs an automated foundation to detect, respond, and adapt faster.

By consolidating management and reducing manual tasks, MSPs can focus on higher-value outcomes, from incident response to client strategy. The platform’s automation capabilities are also designed to support faster onboarding and expansion, shortening the time between winning new business and delivering measurable results.

A Critical Step for a Stressed Industry

Across the managed services landscape, providers face rising expectations and thinning margins. Clients want full-stack protection and compliance across hybrid environments, but they often resist higher prices. Cisco’s announcement offers a path forward—one that could help MSPs stay competitive and profitable by embracing automation, AI, and integrated management.

With these enhancements, Cisco is positioning itself not only as a technology vendor but also as a strategic ally to the MSP community—helping them fight back against escalating AI-driven threats while maintaining the service quality their customers expect. The new multi-customer management capabilities are expected to become generally available in February 2026 – around the time of ITEXPO and MSP Expo in Florida.

