CallMiner Gets $75M from Goldman Sachs

In March, we told you about the exciting happenings at CallMiner after an exclusive live interview with Scott Kendrick, VP of Marketing.

At the time we explained that they announced Visualize – an addition to Analyze. Also – we told you about a new partnership with Tableau, allowing them to drive discovery and the presentation of the results of speech analytics.

“It is far more than a presentation tool. The real value point here is getting more eyeballs on the data. Beyond the contact center” said Steve Chirokas, Director of Product & Channel Marketing.

Now, this AI-fueled speech and customer interaction analytics leader, has closed a $75 million investment round from Goldman Sachs.

“Customer intelligence is critical for organizations to compete effectively in today’s environment of rapid change and digital advancement. Success requires understanding what your customers and contact center agents say, mean and how they feel – and leveraging that insight to fundamentally change the way you operate and perform,” said Paul Bernard, president and CEO of CallMiner. “We are revolutionizing the way brands and people interact and conduct business – and it all starts with AI-driven customer insights and intelligence. The investment from Goldman Sachs – a preeminent technology investor – is a significant milestone and we are thrilled to have them as a partner on this journey.”

CallMiner continues to experience exponential growth across its universe of over 400 customers including some of the world’s largest brands, financial institutions, communications companies, and business process outsourcers. The company pioneered the speech analytics industry in 2002, and today analyzes over 2 trillion words annually across all forms of customer interactions including calls, chats, emails, surveys and texts. Market demand has grown rapidly both inside the contact center and beyond, with business and performance applications across sales, marketing, CX, security, compliance and automation.

“The convergence of customer interaction analytics and customer experience creates a significant market opportunity,” said Holger Staude of Goldman Sachs Growth. “Backed by a strong management team, CallMiner is well-positioned to transform the way organizations operate. We look forward to partnering with their team and supporting their continued growth and success.” Staude will join CallMiner’s board of directors.

CallMiner plans to leverage the funding to continue the acceleration of new business applications, channel partner integration and development, international expansion, and platform innovation and capabilities.

This news comes a few months after another investment in tech by Goldman – $50M in SD-WAN leader Aryaka and also Acronis – check out our live blog from their Cyber Summit 2019.

AI, analytics and ML are important technologies enabling the future of work – the best of human and machine intelligence working together. CallMiner continues to be a leader in the space and with this funding, their growth will accelerate.

