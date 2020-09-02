New TELUS International Bot Platform Adds Sentiment-Based Routing, Language Translation, and Context-Aware Responses

One of the challenges of dealing with the volume of customer interactions is the peak-time contacts which may be difficult to handle due to staffing. In addition, lower priority customer interactions asking for things like directions or store hours could be consuming valuable human resources.

We all know chatbots will get smarter, better at translating languages and detecting contact sentiment.

To that end, TELUS International just launched the intelligent TELUS International Assistant, expanding the company’s portfolio of informational, personalized and transactional bots already in-market. The internally-developed intelligent bot platform improves AI conversations with sentiment-based routing, built-in language translation, and proactive and context-aware responses to help brands engage with customers.

Telus International has been innovating in the CX space for years.

On our sister site Workforce Optimization, we had an exclusive interview with Jeff Puritt, President of Telus International and wrote about it in 2013, describing how they assisted Google Enterprise call center efforts. In 2015, the company addressed the need for companies to adjust and adapt to millennial workers who typically have shorter attention spans and enjoy multitasking. Voxpro – powered by TELUS International said customers still crave human contact and the need to embed service into IoT.

Finally, our colleague Erik Linask wrote on our Future of Work sister site this past March how Telus Launched its AI-driven CC360 customer engagement platform in partnership with the ever-talented Lance Fried and his new company, Thrio.

Your’s Truly TMC’s Rich Tehrani speaks with Lance Fried, CMO of Thrio at the ITEXPO #TechSuperShow 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale FL.

As Covid-19 continues to disrupt business and force faster digital transformations, organizations are looking to automated CX solutions as a way to keep costs low but provide solid service levels. This is why Telus International completed its buy-out of Xavient Digital. Now its digital arm has 4,500 digital solutions engineers, developers and technologists globally that support the digitization of the end-to-end customer journey.

The company has also gained incremental managed hybrid IT solutions and cloud assets to complement its suite of CX offerings that include omnichannel, TELUS Cloud Contact Center (TC3), TELUS International Work Anywhere, analytics solutions, and multilingual customer support in more than 50 languages.

Jeff Puritt said the company is putting the value of the human connection first which is perhaps not what you would expect to hear from a company that is actually allowing organizations to enhance their automation posture. But when you think about it, there are many times when customers and prospects don’t want or need to talk to a human to solve their problem. Understanding sentiment, leveraging AI and ensuring customers get the right answer, as quickly as possible, while doing so cost-effectively, does put the human connection first as the agents needed to make these connections, won’t be busy sending out the company’s hours of operations to frequent web visitors and instead, will be available to take the important calls.

Telus International has taken a solid future of work solution and made it even better.

