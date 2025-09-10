How SendSafely Helps Companies, AI Agents and MSPs Ensure Secure Data Transfer

Key Takeaways:

SendSafely provides enterprises, agents, and MSPs with encrypted workflows to exchange sensitive files safely

The company enables MSPs to meet growing client demand for AI while maintaining compliance and protecting data

Its growth from email encryption to CRM security and now AI workflows reflects how businesses can adapt to disruption

Customers played a central role in shaping SendSafely’s evolution, highlighting the importance of listening to market needs

The case illustrates how responsiveness and flexibility can help organizations succeed as AI transforms existing models

Helping Companies, Agents, and MSPs Manage Risk

In a recent video interview with SendSafely executives, it became clear that the company has centered its strategy on enabling secure data handling for both enterprises and MSPs in an AI-driven world. As Gabe Keding, Director of Sales, explained, “Our MSPs and implementation partners can now go to clients and say, not only do we support AI workflows, but we can make sure they are secure”.

Gabe Keding, Director of Sales, SendSafely

SendSafely allows businesses to embed secure file transfer into chatbots, CRMs, and AI agents. That means when a client uploads a passport or financial statement, the file is encrypted end-to-end and not left sitting in chat logs or exposed databases. For MSPs, the ability to deliver this type of security changes the conversation from one of hesitation to one of leadership.

Keding emphasized that this is especially important because many MSPs have been telling customers to wait on AI adoption. “Many MSPs are saying, ‘Hold off for now—we’ll come up with a plan.’ Our

message is different: we’re the safe way forward, the trusted path to get it done.”

Evolution Driven by Clients

What makes SendSafely’s story notable is that much of its pivot was client-led. Early in its history, the company focused on encrypted email. But customers pointed out that sensitive data was increasingly being managed in Salesforce and Zendesk. As a result, SendSafely built integrations to secure those environments.

As AI adoption accelerated, those same customers pushed further. “We weren’t guessing at what the market wanted, our clients made it clear,” Keding explained. “Enterprises, particularly leading SaaS firms, told us, ‘As we deploy AI, we need to be even more secure than we were with our CRM, and certainly more than we were with email.'”

This back-and-forth created a collaborative model where client demand shaped product direction. It also ensured that the company stayed aligned with how real businesses were implementing AI, rather than following hype cycles.

The Pivot Every Company Needs to Make

During the interview, SendSafely described its current role as a natural extension of its history. “We started with email security, grew into CRM & help desk security, and now it’s AI”,” Keding noted. Each step was an evolution based on customer needs rather than a complete overhaul.

This adaptability is a lesson for other organizations facing AI disruption. Core products and services may not stay relevant in their original form. But with careful listening to clients and a willingness to extend capabilities, companies can thrive in new environments without abandoning their foundations.

We brought up a broader industry trend during the conversation. Four or five months ago, we sat around and said, what’s the theme for this year’s ITEXPO TECHSUPERSHOW that ties in with where technology is heading? We decided on the autonomous enterprise. The question we had was, are the vendors going to catch up fast enough? And we were glad to have calls like this to see companies like SendSafely are leading the charge as AI agents run more and more business functions.”

Why MSPs See Value

The MSP angle is especially powerful. Many service providers are still figuring out how to handle client data when onboarding or transitioning accounts. “

When they’re taking over from an old MSP, they’ll receive an Excel sheet with all the credentials in one csv file via email,” Keding explained. “So we give them that service, and then for their clients… we are their universal way to share secure files”.

This approach simplifies one of the most error-prone processes in IT services while giving MSPs a new revenue opportunity. Partners can resell SendSafely licenses or simply recommend it to strengthen client relationships.

Looking Ahead

The interview revealed that SendSafely’s leadership sees its evolution as ongoing and deeply tied to client needs. As Keding explained, the company is keeping its ear to the ground and working closely with customers to understand how their workflows are changing.

While the next barrier of security may involve protecting agent-to-agent, AI-to-AI, or chatbot-to-agent file transfers, SendSafely remains focused on how clients are currently adopting foundational chatbot workflows. By supporting these initial use cases securely, the company ensures customers can move forward with confidence.

As client adoption matures, SendSafely will continue to evolve alongside it — ready to provide solutions for the next stage of secure AI-driven workflows. This adaptability and commitment to solving real customer problems remain at the heart of the company’s strategy.

SendSafely’s trajectory illustrates how a company can evolve without losing its core. By securing email, then CRMs, and now AI workflows, it shows how firms can expand relevance step by step. For MSPs, enterprises, and AI developers alike, the message is that secure data handling is not optional—it’s the foundation on which trust in AI will be built.

