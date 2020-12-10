New Aryaka VPN Hopes to Cure Frustrated Teleworker Syndrome

At-home workers have often been challenged when it comes to working on corporate applications. This has led to the frustrated teleworker – pictured above. Aryaka is looking to fix this problem. According to the company, their fully managed secure private access solution makes remote employees “First-Class Citizens” for corporate applications. The solution is built on the architectural principles of SD-WAN and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and delivered as a fully managed service.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused disruption to the global workforce. While many employees were able to work from home, they were challenged to get predictable access to corporate applications impacting productivity and collaboration. Many CIOs engaged in post-pandemic planning exercises are looking for fresh architectural approaches that would give them the flexibility to implement consistent, secure and high-performance access to applications for onsite office locations as well their remote workers. This enables the rollout of hybrid workplaces, helping to redefine work as an activity and not a place.

Aryaka SmartSecure Private Access is designed to address these challenges using an innovative and global POP-based service architecture with built-in WAN optimization that extends the innovative principles of a Cloud-First WAN.

“Aryaka’s Cloud-First WAN keeps our team more productive and better connected than ever,” said Richard Delisser, SVP of Land Technology & Global Infrastructure at World Fuel Services. “We’re confident our global teams are experiencing secure and reliable application performance no matter where they are, what device they’re using, or how they access our technology services.”

The deterministic performance leverages Aryaka’s Global WAN optimized, L2 Core Network, allowing enterprises to avoid the pitfalls of user traffic that relies exclusively on best-effort internet as a transport to both cloud and on-premises applications.

The Aryaka Private Access leverages the venerated VPN technologies from NCP engineering, which supports clients across all major operating systems including Windows, macOS, iOS and Android. NCP’s technology is now integrated into Aryaka’s global POP-based architecture.

Shashi Kiran, CMO at Aryaka

“Our goal with the SmartSecure Private Access is to give CIOs the maximum flexibility to manage change and get highly predictable application performance for their workers regardless of their location or type of application they’re accessing,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO at Aryaka. “We have already sold tens of thousands of user licenses and are accelerating the deployment of hybrid workplaces that make corporate employees more productive.”

“The big advantage with Aryaka Private Access is it offers an architecture that tightly couples SD-WAN branch and remote office solutions with the same orchestration and security architecture,” said Lee Doyle, Principal Analyst, Doyle Research.

The Aryaka Private Access solution complements Aryaka’s managed firewall offerings with Check Point Software, Palo Alto Networks and others.

This solution is the company’s cure for frustrated teleworker syndrome.

