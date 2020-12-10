Ooma Offers Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams

Ooma has been rolling out lots of interesting news over the past year or so. From a 4G wireless home phone, a deal with Sprint – before the T-Mobile acquisition, a major healthcare win (exactly one year ago), a sales management training session at ITEXPO and a WiFi as-a-service offering.

They have just announced it is now offering Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams through a global data network, connecting Teams users to external phone lines and transforming Teams into a highly reliable business phone system.

Microsoft Teams is rapidly gaining popularity, reaching 115 million daily active users as of last month, among organizations of all sizes seeking a popular UCaaS solution for video conferencing, screen sharing and chat. However, Teams does not include an out-of-the-box connection to the PSTN for making phone calls outside of the organization.

Rob Ferrer, vice president of business sales at Ooma

With Direct Routing from Ooma, every device enabled with the Teams app – desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets – becomes a fully functional business phone, managed through an online portal designed for non-technical system administrators to easily make changes once the system is up and running.

Ooma’s cloud-based platform supports more than two million users, delivering the scale required for reliable, high-quality service. While most providers of Direct Routing for Teams use either the public internet without modification or use MPLS to shorten data paths, Ooma supports both methods for superior voice quality. Ooma also maintains seven global data centers for robust redundancy during outages and to reduce latency by connecting calls through the closest data center location.

“Our channel partners and prospects are telling us they want to turn Microsoft Teams into a true UCaaS solution by adding PSTN connectivity, without unnecessary cost or complexity,” said Rob Ferrer, vice president of business sales at Ooma. “Ooma strives to offer the highest voice quality, the smoothest implementation and the most flexibility in meeting customer needs. We built Ooma’s Direct Routing service for Teams on that heritage to provide the easiest onramp for dial tone, with competitive and flexible pricing as well as personalized support that eliminates implementation headaches.”

This is good news for Teams users as they get greater voice connectivity choice.

