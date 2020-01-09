Silicom gets Fortune 100 SD-WAN Win

Silicom Ltd. just announced that one of the U.S.’s largest healthcare chains has selected Silicom’s latest generation CPEs as a high-performance platform for its new organization-wide SD-WAN-based network. Silicom’s revenues from the first phase of the project, which will roll out the network to the client’s existing locations through 2020 and the first half of 2021, are expected to reach approximately $6 million. In following years, smaller deployments are expected to cover new locations as they are added.

This is very impressive for a company that is not in the news very often.

Silicom was first brought to the customer’s attention by its SD-WAN software vendor, a leading SD-WAN industry player and a partner of Silicom, which has qualified Silicom’s latest generation CPEs as part of its worldwide strategy. Before making its final selection, the customer evaluated the Silicom product in a lengthy side-by-side comparison of its performance with that of a major competitor.

“The selection of our CPE for this demanding SD-WAN use-case is a clear demonstration of the excellence of our technology, the innovation of our product and the capabilities of our support team,” commented Shaike Orbach, Silicom’s CEO.

“We are very pleased to create a relationship with this giant customer, which we believe will open the door to additional opportunities. Equally important, our participation in the project is strengthening our relationship with our SD-WAN software partner and the project’s integrator, both important network industry players. We are confident that their enthusiasm regarding the unique capabilities of our CPEs and their suitability for many worldwide challenging networking environments will bring us additional customers while expanding our penetration of this strategic customer, further boosting our business.”

