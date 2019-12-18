Silver Peak Tightens Ciena Relationship; Combines NFV and uCPE for Global Enterprise Customer Flexibility

Silver Peak‘s expanded collaboration with Ciena allows Unity EdgeConnect and Universal CPE Platforms to unite in accelerating new service delivery models for communications service providers.

The news comes about a week after we broke the news Silver Peak has SD-WAN deployments at over 10,000 sites.

This expanded relationship brings together Silver Peak NFV and Ciena universal customer premise equipment (uCPE) to create new service delivery models for CSPs that bring new levels of flexibility to global enterprise customers. The Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform uniquely unifies SD-WAN, routing, segmentation and WAN optimization into a single NFV software instance that runs on the Ciena 3906 and 3926 platforms, creating the foundation for a modern business-driven WAN edge.

The Silver Peak EdgeConnect NFV supported by Ciena’s ability to host multiple VNFs and Ethernet connectivity services frees CSPs to offer a virtually limitless portfolio of connectivity and enhanced managed SD-WAN services to medium and large enterprises, accelerating new revenue streams.

Geographically distributed enterprises are now able to retire legacy hardware-based WAN edge routers, firewalls and WAN optimization appliances in favor of turnkey managed services that unify advanced SD-WAN, routing, advanced segmentation and WAN optimization capabilities into a single Silver Peak EdgeConnect VNF that runs side-by-side with advanced third-party firewall/unified threat management (UTM) NFVs from Silver Peak security partners – all centrally managed and hosted on a single, reliable, and secure Ciena platform at the customer premise or network edge. Ciena’s carrier-grade and field-proven 3906 and 3926 platforms are compact, smart CPEs optimized for 1-Gigabit and 10-Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, respectively.

Fraser Street, vice president of technical alliances at Silver Peak

“As enterprises advance digital transformation and cloud initiatives to gain business agility and competitive edge, many understand the foundational requirement for a modern WAN edge,” said Fraser Street, vice president of technical alliances at Silver Peak. “Cloud-first enterprises are increasingly turning to service providers for turnkey managed SD-WAN services that unite advanced network functions like the EdgeConnect NFV, enabling them to retire legacy WAN infrastructure and fully leverage the power of software that delivers a multiplier effect on cloud investments.”

said Brian Lavallée, senior director of portfolio marketing at Ciena

“With an ongoing surge in demand for network connectivity and services, driven by high-bandwidth content and business-critical applications, the industry is witnessing firsthand how digital transformation impacts the network,” said Brian Lavallée, senior director of portfolio marketing at Ciena. “CSPs and enterprises are actively modernizing their network assets to be increasingly intelligent, agile, and adaptive. Together with Silver Peak, we make this journey possible.”

