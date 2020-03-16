Telia Carrier Adds new Partner Program and Portal

Telia Carrier has customers in 120 countries and offers a range of services including IP transit (Ethernet, MPLS, etc.), cloud connect, DWDM fiber wavelengths and more recently as our colleague Maurice Nagle reported, Cisco, Viptela-powered SD-WAN.

“We see tremendous opportunities to help global enterprises with their digital transformation journeys through the ‘cloudification of networking’ – using a centralized, unified, cloud-based controller that covers the extended WAN environment, with the support of our backbone as the primary underlay and an award-winning customer experience,” said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier.

We were thrilled to have Mattias Fridström, Vice President & Chief Evangelist at Telia Carrier as a speaker at the recent SD-WAN Expo in South Florida this past February.

Mattias Fridström, Vice President & Chief Evangelist at Telia Carrier

The company has just launched a new partner program and portal to help them attract and retail channel partners, MSPs, etc.

Highlights of the program include:

The above-mentioned portal – Allows end-user customers to grant agents access at varying levels. With that authorization, the customer can allow the agent to access product information, marketing resources, training, and network maps. The portal also contains such resources as on-net selling tools and contracts.

Telia Carrier Agent Portal – A valuable resource center that provides transparency into both the network and the financial aspects of Telia Carrier’s services. The Telia Carrier portal includes the ability to easily track inventory, usage, trouble tickets, invoices, customer payments, and commissions.

Support for Partners to Deliver a Superior End-user Experience – Telia Carrier’s channel program will help partners navigate their end-users’ life-cycle management to ensure a high-quality customer experience.

No Channel Conflict – Master agents will be able to work directly with a seasoned Telia Carrier Account Director.

Access to Telia Carrier’s unique cloud-scale internet backbone.

Telia Carrier’s support structure makes it easier for channel partners to do business with the company and, in turn, more quickly serve their customers. Among the program elements that enrich agent support is the promotion of Rob Pulkownik to Head of Channel Sales, Telia Carrier. In this newly created role, Rob will be responsible for attracting and signing master agents and other channel partners to complement the efforts of the local sales team.

Rob Pulkownik, Head of Channel Sales, Telia Carrier

“Our strong international presence and concentration on leveraging an industry-leading wholesale product set as the foundation of our Enterprise products put us in a position of strength to deliver world-class solutions,” said Rob. “The key to our high growth expectations will be the effective development of our Channel Partner program. With that in mind, we’ve developed a conflict-free relationship where our Channel Partners work together with our Direct Sales team, thereby avoiding any channel conflict.”

Focus on the channel community is a recurring trend – just a few hours ago we broke the news on what Consolidated Communications is doing for the channel via an exclusive interview.

With digital transformation continuing and companies figuring out how to support even more remote workers, connectivity is becoming more crucial than ever. This is why Telia Carrier’s solutions for resellers comes at a great time for the company and their partners.

