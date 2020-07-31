Exclusive Interview With New iconectiv Chief Product Officer, Michael O’Brien

Increased use of iconectiv technology might have stopped the Twitter voice phishing attack which was reportedly responsible for the company’s latest hack.

iconectiv has a strong legacy within the telecom industry of being a trusted, reliable source of information and data and this is what drew Michael O’Brien to the company. He cited spam and robocalling as big challenges affecting consumer trust and his company is positioning itself to help solve these problems and lifting consumer confidence in the process.

There are hundreds if not thousands of networks out there, he explained and they need to know how to route information between each other – how to route phone calls and other information. The idea is simplifying the complexity across networks, making sure that they are reliable.

Iconectiv is helping wireline, wireless and more recently, VoIP and UCaaS providers benefit from phone number verification and authentication. This includes RCS – they have been chosen by GSMA as a verification authority.

Knowing who you are speaking with is becoming increasingly important. The news today is that the high-profile Twitter hacking attack was started via a voice phishing or fishing campaign. Had there been a way to know the caller was not legitimate, it is possible the attack never would have happened.

