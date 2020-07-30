Adaptiv Networks Buys Elfiq Networks

We made a trek to Canada in June of 2010 to meet with Elfiq Networks and spoke with JP Herbert who was the VP of Business Development.

The company was one of the first entrants into SD-WAN, at the time they used the term load balancer. The company was just about to come out with a device with cellular capability. We also had a chance to meet with CEO Ghislain Lachapelle while we were there.

Few people heard of Elfiq at the time and they eventually sold to Martello in 2018.

Now, Adaptiv Networks has acquired the company from Martello. Our colleague Erik Linask explains why he thinks the deal makes sense.

Yours Truly Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC speaks with Bernard Breton of Adaptiv Networks at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW 2019 in Ft. Lauderdale FL

“I decided to not take a defensive stance and go on the offensive instead,” Breton said. “Things were slowing down, so why not take advantage and accelerate our roadmap, do this acquisition, and come out of it as a much stronger team.”

Adaptiv has been steadily innovating and investing in growth and it is good to see the company is still doing so in a pandemic where there is so much change in the air. We agree with Erik that the acquisition makes sense and it makes Adaptiv an even more formidable force in SD-WAN and soon SASE.

See the ONLY 5G, SD-WAN, Contact Center, Tech and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Fuze, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, SkySwitch, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

Feb 9-12, 2021, Miami, FL. Register now.