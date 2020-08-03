EPOS Launches EXPAND 80 Series for Socially Distanced Meetings

The fastest-growing area of tech right now has to be the market corresponding to the future of work – living in a pandemic. Earlier today, we told you about the massive funding round Density received of $51 million to help them grow their business of counting people and ensuring they are socially distanced.

But what about conference rooms? Will we be able to use them going forward?

Having collaboration tech that allows for people to have a shared meeting in a larger space that allows for social distance without compromising sound quality will be key. With the Epos EXPAND 80 Mic, two additional microphones can be added to the core model, meaning workers can experience that sound quality at a safe social distance from each other more easily.

This past March, we broke the news on Epos – the new super-premium audio brand. The newly launched Epos EXPAND 80 Series supports the company’s mission to deliver premium audio experiences through high-quality technology and contemporary design and marks the brand’s footprint as industry-leaders within the modern meeting room. Seamless collaboration, no matter the location

This new series presents a scalable bluetooth speakerphone for up to 16 in-room participants – designed to unite colleagues within and beyond meeting rooms across the world.

Theis Moerk Vice President of Epos Product Management, Enterprise Solutions

“The EXPAND 80 Series is the final touch to our range of high-end speaker phones now covering both small and large meeting rooms. As the latest addition, EXPAND 80 emphasizes our ambition to provide professionals with everything they need to maximize productivity and performance. The integration of Microsoft Teams is an essential part of making this happen, and will provide users with a single tool to truly focus on the task at hand.” – Theis Moerk Vice President of Product Management, Enterprise Solutions

Thanks to six adaptive, beamforming microphones, and DSP intelligently isolating the human voice from room reverb and ambient noise, EXPAND 80 ensures that every participant in the room will be heard, while colleagues out of the office will be closer to the conversation.

With its powerful ultra-low distortion speaker in a unique patent-pending suspended speaker box, EXPAND 80 fills the room with sound, and enables superior duplex performance that allows simultaneous speech and thus a natural conversation between participants. For even larger meetings with up to 32 participants, users can add up to two expansion microphones – the EXPAND 80 Mic – enabling them to adapt to the demands of their business, while maintaining a professional and stylish conference table with smart cable management developed for optimal system function and ease of use. No matter when and where, EXPAND 80 offers a space to meet and align in real time – enabling the confidence and clarity that boost collective performance.

The EXPAND 80 Series upgrades to further audio performance as professionals can connect easily via Bluetooth, USB-C or NFC available. Additionally, multi-point connectivity, a simple user interface and one-touch access to a preferred Voice Assistant allow for dynamic conferences. Last but not least, depending on the user’s needs and preferences, the EXPAND 80 Series includes two versions: the UC optimized EXPAND 80, and the EXPAND 80T that is undergoing certification for Microsoft Teams to ensure an intuitive and streamlined experience with a dedicated button that launches the app in an instant.

After spending many months in isolation, many workers will likely look forward to being close to colleagues in-person. It is good to see companies focusing on how to allow this to happen as safely as possible.

