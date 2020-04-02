Leonovus Smart Filer Helps Manage Increased Storage Needs During Covid-19 and Beyond

Recently we spoke with a company who provides cloud-based storage solutions and they touted the fact their solutions were better than those that require an appliance because these days, the supply chain doesn’t allow you to get servers in a timely fashion. In other words, vendors relying on selling hardware are in a quandary because Covid-19 has really disrupted their ability to get access to equipment as they need it.

Moreover, the business climate had made it a challenge to predict inventory needs effectively. We have seen estimates of server shipment decreases of 10% or more in the first quarter.

Finally, with people being asked to stay home by government authorities, it is difficult to get the manpower needed into an IT closet or data center to get the installation completed.

Enter Leonovus and their Smart Filer technology – it offers an alternative approach: a hybrid cloud storage solution that is software-based and fully transparent to end-users and applications. Smart Filer is installed and managed remotely. The combination of cloud, colocation and virtual managed software solutions such as Smart Filer take the load off enterprise servers so IT staff can maintain physical distancing and protect their colleagues, family and the public from the coronavirus.

Smart Filer offloads infrequently accessed (cold) data to public cloud or other secondary storage targets, freeing up on-premises storage capacity for active (hot/warm) data. Smart Filer supports AWS S3, Microsoft Azure Blob, Wasabi and S3-compatible object storage. With no hardware to prepare and configure, Smart Filer is deployed and operational in minutes instead of the weeks or months associated with traditional storage installations.

Michael Gaffney, CEO, Leonovus

“Often overlooked is that, while organizations may be able to continue to operate for short disruptions, more extended disruptions introduce unforeseen challenges. Few organizations are prepared to deal with supply chain interruptions and mandated work from home policies affecting all staff. These disruptions mean that compute and storage systems are not available for purchase and systems, if available, are subject to lengthy and expensive delivery conditions. For larger organizations, the challenges do not end there, as a coordinated effort across multiple internal teams is needed to purchase, receive, deliver, install and configure any new systems. In this time of global uncertainty, organizational leaders need to embrace new approaches and solutions for addressing IT challenges. Leonovus Smart Filer is a solution that can help them maintain corporate SLAs and business continuity objectives. With our six-month free trial offer, Leonovus is helping remove as many barriers as possible for organizations challenged with maintaining IT operations,” said Michael Gaffney, CEO, Leonovus.

Due to the current pandemic, Leonovus Smart Filer is offered free for six months as a standalone solution or bundled with cloud storage from several leading cloud service providers.

This is great news for organizations that need increased storage capacity and would normally add new servers. Leonovus can really help you out during these unprecedented times.

