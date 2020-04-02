New Patton SmartNode SN4740 High-Density FXS VoIP Gateway

Patton has been winning awards for its products from TMC for many years – they have a solid reputation in the tech space. Their most recent award win was TMC’s 2019 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award for its Virtual SmartNode (vSN) virtualized enterprise CPE platform.

At the time of the win last year, Robert R. Patton (Bobby), CEO said:

We are honored to accept this prestigious award. Patton is proud to sustain the legendary high quality of SmartNode software by introducing this innovative product line. The virtual SmartNode offers a full menu of useful virtual network functions that meet the real needs of business networks with extremely high availability. Plus, it’s amazingly fast.



The company just released the SmartNode SN4740 series of analog high-density VoIP Gateways. The new multi-port FXS VoIP gateway can IP-enable and interconnect existing Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS) private branch exchange (PBX) phone systems or telephony key systems to advanced ALL-IP and unified communications systems.



Patton’s new-generation IP-Channel-Bank covers analog port-counts from 16 to 128 to satisfy diverse market needs. The SN4740 series offers flexible combinations of 16, 24, 32, 48, 64, 72, 96 and 128 FXS interfaces.

Marc Aeberhard, VoIP Product Manager at Patton





‘The SN4740 goes the extra mile,’ said Marc Aeberhard, VoIP Product Manager at Patton ‘The units can immediately provide dial-tone for lots of phones installed in hotels, apartments, military bases, parking lots, automotive, railway, or mining tunnels, or campus environments-reaching handsets installed more than 6 miles away.’



The SN4740 provides Message Waiting Indicator (MWI) support, which is essential for hotels, motels, multi-tenant-units and multi-dwelling-units (MTU/MDU) and similar business operations. In today’s ALL-IP telephony market, such legacy capabilities are exceptional.

A redundant power supply option is an available option on every SN4740 SKU. For a system designer, integrator, or network engineer deciding on a VoIP gateway manufacturer, the redundant power supply makes vendor selection a no-brainer.



Finally, as a SmartNode-brand product, all services can be provisioned, orchestrated, monitored, managed, and scaled up or down-in real time-all from the Patton Cloud.

‘The ALL-IP revolution has landed,’ said Aeberhard. ‘Still, certain analog equipment will remain business-critical well into the future. For crucial business processes and workflows, MDU/MTU operations (for example) will rely on legacy POTS-based equipment and services, probably forever.’

As Mr. Aeberhard indicates, ruggedized campus phones, outdoor emergency phones, factory handsets, power-plant phones, and the like, will probably never go away either.

The 16, 24 and 32 port units are shipping now. General availability (GA) on the 48, 64, 72, 96 and 128-port models is expected by June 2020.

What is a great feature is the ability to configure from the Patton Cloud. These days – allowing for easy remote access is a great feature as we have no idea how much longer Covid-19 Coronavirus will keep us from leaving our homes to go into the office and configure devices locally.

See the ONLY SD-WAN, Contact Center, Tech and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Fuze, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, SkySwitch, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

Feb 9-12, 2021, Miami Register now and you could win a Tesla on Feb 12th.