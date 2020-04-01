Inseego Sees Surging Demand for Wireless Hotspots

Only yesterday we woke up to find our broadband router had died. Imagine. Stuck at home – everything is closed, living in Connecticut where Covid-19 is rampant. We knew we had to go to Altice and have the modem replaced but the store wasn’t open for a few hours.

In the meantime, we used an Inseego hotspot/JetPack – in an area that traditionally does not have great wireless service. The Model 8800L acted incredibly. It was far better than older hotspots Verizon sold.

It does get hotter than past hotspots we have used and doesn’t have 12-hour battery life but connectivity at all costs is really how these devices should be designed and in that regard, Inseego does NOT disappoint.

SD-WAN Expo exhibitor Inseego is on the leading edge of wireless. In September of last year, we broke the news on the Inseego Global Modem USB800. With speeds as fast as 480 Mbps for downloads we wondered if we even need 5G.

Inseego MiFi WFH2020

Then in December, we had an in-person interview with Don Mondor, Chairman and CEO as well as Anette Gaven, Senior Director Marketing. In the meeting he said in the real world, they were seeing download speeds of 600 Mbps in a Starbucks using 5G.

Knowing all this, it is not surprising that Inseego is seeing a surge in demand for its hotspots.

“We’re seeing unprecedented demand for our wireless mobile broadband devices, spurred by the dramatic change in how we are living, working and learning from home. Our hotspots provide instant access to broadband connectivity and unlock all the applications used not only at home but also on the go, with outstanding performance, bullet-proof security and reliable connections to corporate networks, learning resources, healthcare providers, friends and families,” said Mondor.

“To meet this surge in demand, wehave already doubled our production and we have the ability to expand to 5-6 times our normal volumes in the near term. We’re prepared to scale up quickly, not only during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as mobile data traffic continues to grow, unabated, year after year, and drives the need for more 5G networks.”

Inseego is really on the leading-edge of wireless technology – they have a tight relationship with Qualcomm and many global carriers, allowing them to design superior solutions. They are in an ideal solution to help people who are trapped in their homes have superior access to wireless internet services.

