Check out This Unbeatable UCaaS Offer from Star2Star

Winner of the Internet Telephony Magazine Excellence Award, Star2Star, a global leader in business VoIP and UCaaS solutions released a Business Continuity Bundle for Remote Working to help companies who are stuck with inflexible PBX suppliers.

The company specifies them if you aren’t sure you are one of the people in the stuck category: NEC, Avaya, Toshiba, Panasonic, and others.

Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Star2Star

“Our goal is to help businesses in our community and beyond to remain operational during these difficult times,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Star2Star. “We designed this bundle offer to include everything a business needs to serve its customers and maintain productivity even while sheltering in place. As a telecommunications company, we understand what’s needed to maintain operations even during an emergency and have made it our mission to provide the technologies that equip businesses to handle any number of extenuating circumstances.”

