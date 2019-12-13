IntelePeer Secures $55M Credit Facility

Leading CPaaS provider Intelepeer has closed a $55 million credit facility to further accelerate the growth and innovation of its enterprise-centric Atmosphere CPaaS platform. TPG Sixth Street Partners, structured and financed the transaction.

They will use this investment to accelerate development and innovation on the Atmosphere CPaaS platform, furthering the capabilities and features that enable enterprises to deliver world-class communication experiences. The operating resources will be dedicated to continuing IntelePeer’s tremendous growth across platform capabilities, customer acquisition, and expansion into the global enterprise market.

Andre Simone, CFO of IntelePeer

Atmosphere CPaaS delivers global voice and messaging capabilities, communication APIs, workflow automation, and AI-enabled analytics that enable enterprises to achieve digital transformation goals and create a better experience for customers and employees. With a platform designed with the business user in mind, departments across the company can automate business processes, improve customer and employee experience, and engage audiences with outbound notifications.

“We’re seeing continued growth on our platform, customer acquisition, and adoption,” said Andre Simone, CFO of IntelePeer. “By securing this credit facility, we will remain focused on investing more into the business to ensure our continued growth and customer success.”

“IntelePeer is a leader in their industry and their approach to making programmable communications more accessible to business users, channel partners, and non-developers meets the needs of a growing market,” said Bo Stanley, TPG Sixth Street Partners. “This investment will help provide additional resources to fuel their continued market and product expansion.”

This news comes less than a month after the company announced the availability of Atmosphere Messaging for Facebook which allows businesses to provide an additional communication option for internal and external communications, increasing employee productivity and customer engagement. This innovative solution uses open APIs built into its platform through Atmosphere SmartFlows, the company’s workflow automation solution. It allows users to create custom applications leveraging the APIs or simply drag-and-drop to quickly create automated workflows that send and receive messages.

The low-code solution enables companies to handle customer service on their own terms with chatbots or live agents available to handle customer inquiries 24/7. With visibility into all communications channels integrated on the Atmosphere platform, companies can gain valuable customer insights that can be used across the organization to make more informed decisions, improve processes, and enhance the customer experience.

This new funding should help the customer build out its solutions, expand into new markets and more aggressively go after and close new business.

