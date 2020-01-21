ITEXPO Exhibitors Peerless Network and Telarus Partner

Big news from ITEXPO which will take place Feb 11-14, 2020, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Peerless Network’ VoIP solutions are now available in the Telarus Master Agent network.

As a partner, Telarus’ extensive channel of more than 4,000 sales agents and advisors can offer their enterprise customers immediate access to Peerless Network’s vast and cutting-edge portfolio of high-quality voice products, services and platforms that are connected to every major carrier and cater to enterprises with multinational locations utilizing voice, SIP trunking and UCaaS services.

Rick Knight, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Peerless Network

“Peerless Network is proud to partner with Telarus and its network of trusted technology experts to promote our robust portfolio of voice solutions to enterprises throughout the U.S. and Europe,” stated Rick Knight, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Peerless Network.

Peerless Network’s automated platforms Cloud PBX (UCaaS), Peerless Portal (self-provisioning SIP trunking platform) and ANImate (number management system) enable enterprises and channel partners to easily provision and manage SIP trunking channels, telephone numbers, local and domestic/international long-distance, and toll-free services for multiple locations and from one advanced system. Peerless’ Application to Enterprise Messaging (A2P) provides SMS/MMS messaging support for long-codes and toll-free numbers, and Peerless CallTrue offers industry-leading SHAKEN/STIR technology to give businesses advanced protection against unwanted robo and nuisance calls.

Patrick Oborn, Telarus co-founder

“Telarus is thrilled to partner with Peerless Network. Our partners will enjoy the excellent services they offer,” said Patrick Oborn, Telarus co-founder. “Peerless Network simplifies how enterprises connect with the highest quality of service and delivers best-in-market commissions for our channel agent partners.”

