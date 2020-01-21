66% of Companies to Deploy some SD-WAN in 2020 says Cato Networks Survey

A recent Cato Networks survey of 1,333 global IT professionals shows 56% of respondents expect their networking budgets to grow in 2020. 66% will add some form of SD-WAN. 73% will also see an increase in their security budgets.

In addition, 40% of MPLS respondents will have converted to SD-WAN by the end of the year.

The three leading primary networking challenges for 2020 all related to site connectivity:

Bandwidth costs: 46%

Performance between locations: 46%

Managing the network: 44%

More specifically, respondents most often cited: “Defending against emerging threats like malware/ransomware” (66%), “Enforcing corporate security policies on mobile users,” (52%) and “The cost of buying and managing security appliance and software” (51%).

In addition, the survey shows when planning SD-WAN implementations, organizations must also take into account digital transformation (DX) efforts.

The challenge here is most companies – (56%) consider SD-WAN to reduce costs. It seems, companies are separating the DX portion of their spend from SD-WAN. The two should be intertwined.

