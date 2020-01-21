66% of Companies to Deploy some SD-WAN in 2020 says Cato Networks Survey

A recent Cato Networks survey of 1,333 global IT professionals shows 56% of respondents expect their networking budgets to grow in 2020. 66% will add some form of SD-WAN. 73% will also see an increase in their security budgets.
In addition, 40% of MPLS respondents will have converted to SD-WAN by the end of the year.
The three leading primary networking challenges for 2020 all related to site connectivity:
- Bandwidth costs: 46%
- Performance between locations: 46%
- Managing the network: 44%
More specifically, respondents most often cited: “Defending against emerging threats like malware/ransomware” (66%), “Enforcing corporate security policies on mobile users,” (52%) and “The cost of buying and managing security appliance and software” (51%).
In addition, the survey shows when planning SD-WAN implementations, organizations must also take into account digital transformation (DX) efforts.
The challenge here is most companies – (56%) consider SD-WAN to reduce costs. It seems, companies are separating the DX portion of their spend from SD-WAN. The two should be intertwined.
See the only Tech and SD-WAN vendors that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.
These points will be an important part of the discussion at the event!
36 companies make this the largest number of SD-WAN companies anywhere.
Join others with $8.5B+ in IT buying power who plan 2020 budgets! Including 3,000+ resellers!
A unique experience with a collocated SD-WAN Expo, AIOps Expo and MSP Expo…
Come to the Digital Transformation Event! Feb 12-14, 2020, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Register now.
See these SD-WAN vendors and more – including Exclusive Diamond Sponsor: Frontier Business.
|IBM
|Oracle
|Singtel
|Ooma
|Intelisys
|Comcast Business
|HughesON
|Windstream Enterprise
|Adaptiv Networks
|Jenne
|Fujitsu
|Telarus
|128 Technology
|SureNET
|AT&T
|Sprint
|RocketBroadband
|Mach Networks
|Tech Data
|Aryaka
|Martello
|Inseego
|Tallac
|Granite Telecommunications
|Airespring
|Itrinegy
|CloudGenix
|BEC Technologies
|EnTelegent Solutions
|PCCW
|Vonage
|8×8
|Avaya
|Expereo
|Mach Networks