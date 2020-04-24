net2phone Introduces Huddle Video Conferencing

It is incredible how things turn out – it is so difficult to predict the future.

We always considered video as important as voice when it comes to communications but the world wasn’t really ready for video until the pandemic hit.

8×8 played in video for a while with a video phone over a decade ago but people weren’t ready for it to become mainstream.

Besides, Skype was giving away video, making it an area that a lot of companies avoided.

Zoom cracked the code of group video conferencing and now everyone sees how important it is to play in the space. As we’ve mentioned before, Skype actually left an opening for them – they didn’t see the need for what we called Brady Bunch Conferencing in 2007.

Net2phone has been making quality IP communications solutions since the 1990s. Years before Skype and decades before Zoom.

They have just launched Huddle Video Conferencing.

"Huddle's outstanding voice and video quality excels at bridging distances – bringing colleagues, suppliers and customers together for collaboration whether they are next door or around the globe," Jonah Fink added. "We'll continue to add powerful new features and functionality to Huddle with input from our clients globally."

They dub it a secure, feature-rich, high-definition video conferencing solution that is fully integrated with net2phone’s cloud communications service. net2phone is offering Huddle to its clients worldwide for free during the COVID-19 crisis.

The article is continued on our sister-site, Pandemic Tech News.