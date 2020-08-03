PepsiCo Chooses Microsoft 365 and Teams for 270,000 Employees and also Chooses Azure

PepsiCo Inc. and Microsoft Corp. just announced a five-year partnership that establishes Microsoft as a preferred cloud provider to accelerate PepsiCo’s infrastructure, ERP, and data estate consolidation and modernization.

As part of the agreement, PepsiCo will roll out Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams to all of its 270,000 employees worldwide. In addition, Microsoft Azure will provide PepsiCo with greater agility and the ability to derive new insights from its data estate to fuel product innovations, customer intimacy and sustainability goals.

It is difficult to compete with Microsoft in Cloud when they can bundle essential business applications like Office 365 and teams. Especially during the pandemic. Huge deals like this are a challenge for competitors Google and Amazon – although Google does produce the capable G Suite enterprise software and Amazon Chime handles video meetings.

Still, Microsoft puts it all together better than the competition and this deal shows that cloud alone is great but bundling is the future.

What Microsoft hasn’t done yet is integrate LinkedIn effectively. Certainly, there is an opportunity to do so – perhaps recruitment tools to start and potentially analytics down the road.

Then there is TikTok – the latest addition to Redmond’s arsenal (soon anyway) based on recent news reports. One wonders how Microsoft will be able to package all these services together over time.

Until then, the company is upgrading Teams at a rapid pace. Check out the latest innovations:

Scale your Teams meeting up to 20,000 participants. Reach larger audiences to stay connected with your employees, customers, and partners. When building this capability, we were focused on your meeting experience, making sure that even as the meeting scales it is still easy to manage and listen to the speakers. Therefore, we limited the size of interactive meetings to 1,000 participants, with a seamless shift to a ‘view only’ mode after the limit is met.

Reach larger audiences to stay connected with your employees, customers, and partners. When building this capability, we were focused on your meeting experience, making sure that even as the meeting scales it is still easy to manage and listen to the speakers. Therefore, we limited the size of interactive meetings to 1,000 participants, with a seamless shift to a ‘view only’ mode after the limit is met. Enhanced admin control. Use new capabilities and insert more structure to meetings, by adding your company’s branding to meetings for a professional look and feel. Start out with branded meeting lobby, launching in the coming months, and extend your branding to the core meeting experience coming later. Connect with business applications to manage at scale and automate workflows. Work with Teams certified solution partners and help your organization address business needs by setting up compliance recording policy or bringing in collaboration to your customer engagement workflows.

In addition, employees in your organization can easily call each other from Teams without a phone number. For your employees who use phone numbers to make and receive calls with customers, partners, and vendors, those numbers need to be with them, wherever they are. With Teams Calling, a cloud-based phone system, employees can continue to do this whether they are in the office, working from home, or some combination of the two.

