Poly Launches a Slew of UC Headsets for Microsoft Teams

If you missed the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW (photo above) in Fort Lauderdale where Tim Root, Vice President of Products at Poly was keynoting, you missed the introduction of numerous exciting products.

I liked the Elara 60 the most – check out my tweet from the show.

.@PolyCompany Elara 60 is my favorite Poly product based on this great @ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW KEYNOTE FROM Tim Root pic.twitter.com/7iS53UTmyz — Rich Tehrani (@rtehrani) February 12, 2020

Poly’s new portfolio of wireless Bluetooth headsets delivering high-quality, hands-free audio are available today, with Microsoft Teams certified versions available to order in May 2020. These include:

Voyager 4200 Office and UC Series

Voyager 5200 Office and UC Series

Voyager 6200 UC

Voyager 8200 UC

Today, the Poly Voyager 4245 Office for intense phone users joins this lineup of Microsoft Teams certified solutions. The Voyager 4245 Office instantly invokes your Teams application to enable employees to experience high levels of wireless freedom, comfort, and audio quality.

This headset offers versatility with three different wearing styles in one package: on your ear, behind the head, or over the head. Designed for intensive phone users, the headset includes a swappable battery for unlimited talk time, three-way connectivity and a version with a dedicated Teams button. By connecting to deskphones, PCs, or mobile phones, the Voyager 4245 Office headset system enables a smooth transition from on-premises equipment to the cloud.

Voyager 4245 Office Teams and standard versions will be available in the U.S., APAC and EMEA in May 2020.

“Now more than ever, the role that clear, intelligible voice communication plays in our work experiences is rapidly evolving,” said Christine Roberts, senior vice president and general manager enterprise headsets, Poly. “Poly’s high-quality audio integrated with Microsoft Teams enhances our ability to effortlessly communicate with our colleagues and customers around the world. The Voyager 4245 Office joins our comprehensive Teams-certified portfolio as part of our long-lasting partnership with Microsoft to enable user productivity from anywhere.”

Poly has been a global leader in headsets for many decades and this new slew of products is perfect for a range of applications. With teleworking all the rage as we social distance thanks to Covid-19 Coronavirus these new headsets make the perfect addition to your home office. Don’t have a home office? Then you probably work in a noisy environment and need a new headset even more.

