To Help With Covid-19, ATEN Launches Work-From-Anywhere Solution

As more workers are forced to shelter in place, social distance, etc – they still need to get work done. This is why KVM over IP was invented. In fact, it is what everything over IP (voice and video) was invented.

This is why KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions leader, ATEN Technology, Inc., released the CN9600, its newest KVM over IP switch. The 1-local/remote share access single port DVI KVM over IP switch allows remote access of digital, video, audio and virtual media via remote control of a PC or workstation. This provides users with an affordable over IP server management solution while assuring operational dependability and efficiency.



COVID-19 Coronavirus forced many companies to rapidly deploy work-from-home strategies and many need easy to deploy solutions to make this happen. With the integration of ATEN’s CN series KVM over IP switches, users can safely work from anywhere without having to install external software. Users simply connect a laptop to the Laptop USB Console (LUC) port to access any computer connected to the switch for easy on-site management with no additional monitor, keyboard and mouse required. Additionally, the CN9600’s virtual media function allows a user to perform diagnostic testing, file transfers or apply OS/application updates and patches from a remote console. System operators can monitor and access servers from remote locations using standard web browsers or Windows and Java-based application programs.

Key features include:

Secured remote data access with data encryption and advanced security features, such as LS 1.2 encryption and third-party authentication.

Bios-level access with no software installation required and no virus concerns.

Dual LAN and dual power for redundancy.

High video resolution up to 1920×1200 @ 60Hz for both local and remote consoles.

FPGA graphics processor for better image and video quality and enhanced fps (frames per second) throughput for crisp video display response.

“ATEN’s newest KVM over IP switch provides point-to-point signal extension over IP, enabling users to simultaneously access different servers and virtual machines over the internet with low latency and without sacrificing performance. It is especially suitable for IT administrators who manage company servers, IT network and infrastructure for internal data center or server rooms,” said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc.

Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc.

The CN9600 joins several other ATEN manufactured “work from anywhere” KVM over IP switches available to enterprise, healthcare, churches and organizations whose employee base is working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those include:

CN8600 1-Local/Remote Share Access Single Port DVI KVM over IP Switch

CN8000A 1-Local/Remote Share Access Single Port VGA KVM over IP Switch

KN1000A 1-Local/Remote Share Access Single Port VGA KVM over IP Switch with Single Outlet Switched PDU

It is good to see new solutions like this one from ATEN Technology assisting companies in rapidly transitioning to a work-from-anywhere posture to assist in dealing with the current pandemic and transitioning to the future of work.

If you found this article interesting, we invite you to join us at the world’s only Future of Work Expo collocated with the ITEXPO #TechSuperShow, Feb 9-12, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Join others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated SD-WAN Expo, AIOps Expo and MSP Expo…

Register now and you could win a Tesla on Feb 12th.