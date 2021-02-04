Visibility One Helps Solve Zoom Desktop User Experience Issues

Hundreds of millions of users were thrust into teleworking thanks to Covid-19 and often, IT teams were not and still are not prepared to support large amounts of users who spend a good deal of their day collaborating in real-time.

A year ago, real-time communications was mostly conducted in an office and now, this is not the case. It is unclear what the “new normal” future of work will be but we know it involves more teleworking.

Sure, 5G will help but let’s face it – bandwidth always seems to get used. 8K streaming is coming. VR, AR and binge-watching mean bandwidth issues will always be an issue and call quality will potentially suffer.

With the arrival of VisibilityOne’s Zoom desktop client remote users are no longer lost in the dark. IT support can now illuminate the entire end-user experience for video-audio collaboration and USB connected devices with our patented secure SaaS application. Improve last mile control with live alerts, remote healing, network path view, and testing console. Reduce trouble tickets while ensuring high performance with increased uptime, end-user adoption, and morale.

Jose De La Paz, Co-founder & CEO at VisibilityOne



With VisibilityOne, SMB’s and enterprise organizations can empower their IT teams with a single, data-rich view of real-time performance and health data across multiple codec vendors, cloud services, IoT, USB devices and networks. Created by industry vets with over four decades of combined experience, VisibilityOne allows access to actionable insights into video conferencing devices, applications, and the operating environment – a crucial element in unified communications and collaboration (UC&C).

“Our solution prevents unnecessary downtime in video collaboration environments and reduces the engineering costs of supporting the environment,” said Jose De La Paz, Co-founder & CEO at VisibilityOne. “With VisibilityOne’s cloud-based UI and proactive monitoring platform, IT can take control and proactively support their user base whether on-premise or remote.”

The company’s Co-Founder is Von Bedikian, who has been a successful serial entrepreneur in communications and tech for many decades.

Not only is VisibilityOne’s monitoring technology cost-effective, but it also doesn’t require existing video infrastructure; setup is simple and does not require advanced training or robust IT support. In fact, minimal UC&C knowledge is needed to integrate existing conferencing solutions, notification services as well as IoT and USB devices. In minutes, an IT team can gain access to an end-to-end solution for real-time problem solving, thus allowing for a predictable conferencing experience.

Von Bedekian, Co-Founder at VisibiltyOne Corp.

How does it work? Download and install the VisibilityOne app, which is currently supported on Microsoft Windows workstation and server operating systems. Clients only need one download per building/location. The app securely communicates with existing video conferencing equipment to gather and consolidate data. The data is then securely delivered to VisibilityOne’s cloud service and displayed via VisibilityOne’s cloud user dashboard for immediate access.

For environments demanding zero cloud access, there is VisibilityOne On-Prem. An On-Premise installation of VisibilityOne allows all monitoring services to remain on the clients’ internal private network and requires zero cloud access. Managed Service Providers with secure access to the clients’ network can fully support alerts and events. The On-Prem solution is intended to serve the needs of government and highly sensitive organizations.

