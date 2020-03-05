Voximplant Kit Adds No-Code AI-Driven IVR

IDC projects the Cloud Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) market will grow from $2 billion to $10.9 billion by 2022. In addition, demand for higher customer support standards is a driving force behind this growth and continues to be a determining factor in customer loyalty. In fact, 72% of businesses say improving positive customer experiences is their top priority.

This is why CPaaS vendor Voximplant announced significant updates to Smartcalls, now known as Voximplant Kit. This no-code, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered solution helps companies build scalable outbound and inbound call campaigns leveraging Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and virtual agent capabilities that reduce operational costs and enhance the overall customer experience without requiring specialized technical expertise.



We broke the news last December about the company’s $10 million Series B round of funding was to be used for growth. This news seems to be helpful in achieving this goal.

Alexey Aylarov, CEO of Voximplant

“Voximplant Kit is a sophisticated, out-of-the-box solution for businesses looking to modernize and optimize their customer communications without having to train specialized staff and allocate large budgets,” said Alexey Aylarov, CEO of Voximplant. “Businesses need better ways to interact with their audience in a way that was approachable to management, delightful to customers, and painless to deploy. To achieve these goals, we reimagined how communications solutions are built while making our best-of-breed capabilities intuitive to access via a visual builder.”

Voximplant Kit has proven to increase customer engagement for outbound calling by up to 50% and is over 30% more cost-effective than human engagements. Its speech synthesis supports 120 different voice options including voices powered by Google WaveNet, which enables human-like speech. Voximplant also enables real-time voice translations for more than 80 languages and interfaces with Google’s Dialogflow for adding virtual, bot-based agents.



The company touts a big differentiator being speed in implementation. Voximplant Kit enables new users to sign-up, create and test a campaign or smart IVR in minutes without requiring specialty IT experts.

This latest release includes:

User interface improvements designed to speed flow creation for non-developers;

Step-by-step guides for building a variety of automated call campaigns;

New outbound campaign management setup and management features;

Expanded number of AI speech synthesis and speech recognition options; and

A real-time visual test mode, which makes debugging and troubleshooting much easier and faster than before.

CPaaS will continue to grow and democratization of AI is part of what we callthe Future of Work. The idea is allowing everyday workers to benefit from artificial intelligence and machine learning – WITHOUT the need for data scientists who develop complex models and program in arcane languages.

For these reasons we applaud Voximplant for what they have done here. It seems like a win/win for organizations that use Voximplant Kit and their customers as well.

