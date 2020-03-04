Broadvoice Unifies Acquisitions and Grows Ecosystem

There is a lot going on at Broadvoice. Last week we broke the news about some exciting new additions:

For more context, Tracey E. Schelmetic on our sister site Business VoIP Sponsored by Nextiva went into some detail.

Now, the company has announced a few new moves determined to help them unify their past acquisitions and connect to ecosystems that will fuel their future growth.

The UCaaS and SIP trunking provider just launched of a new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo and website. These changes come at a time of growth and transformation for the company, which is integrating recent acquisitions, expanding its product portfolio, and renewing its commitment to providing the industry’s best service culture experience and empowering customers to have meaningful interactions.

Broadvoice CEO Jim Murphy

“Technology has redefined human interactions,” said Broadvoice CEO Jim Murphy. “Device-based communication makes it easier to work remotely and be productive, but that comes at the expense of the spontaneous human moments that build real and meaningful connections. We’re doing our best to rekindle those moments with intuitive technology and a high-touch customer experience even as we scale.”

Broadvoice’s UCaaS business has grown significantly over the last few years, doubling revenue and employees. In 2017, Broadvoice acquired XBP Inc., a software development company with proprietary technology that’s now the foundation for the flagship Broadvoice b-hive cloud communications platform. In 2018, the company also acquired YipTel, a Utah-based UCaaS provider, to accelerate the company’s ability to serve upper small and medium businesses (SMBs), midmarket companies and targeted verticals.

Marisa Freeden, Vice President of Brand Experience at Broadvoice

“Our acquisitions of XBP and YipTel have helped to fuel our strategic growth in the last few years,” said Marisa Freeden, Vice President of Brand Experience at Broadvoice. “We’ve now fully integrated their technology, processes and talent under the Broadvoice banner, and we’re retiring those brands. It’s time to develop a collective identity that represents the next era for Broadvoice.”

“We’ve always taken a personal approach to the way we do business,” said Freeden. “Our partners and customers know our people; they know our executive team; they know that we are just a text or phone call away and that we are care. That’s the essence of our culture. We recognize that as we’ve become a larger organization, we need to capture that spirit as part of our brand strategy so we can continue to deliver a holistic experience for our partners and their customers,” said Freeden.

Broadvoice CTI Integration with Salesforce

Broadvoice is serious about its brand strategy. The company already has invested in realizing its brand promise to deliver “Brilliant Experiences with Every Interaction” with changes to its operational organization under the leadership of new Chief Operating Officer Herb Pyles as well as strategies for platform growth and innovation with George Mitsopoulos in the new role of Chief Product Officer. Streamlined customer onboarding and service delivery are 2020 objectives along with several major initiatives to expand the Broadvoice product portfolio, including b-hive integrations with Salesforce and Microsoft Teams.

“We didn’t reinvent Broadvoice with this new brand; we solidified our core values, so that we can consistently deliver brilliant experiences to our partners and customers as we transition to the next chapter for Broadvoice,” said Freeden.

See the ONLY Contact Center, Tech and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

Feb 9-12, 2021, Miami Register now.