Why Cisco Bought ThousandEyes

Simply stated, monthly recurring revenue or MRR – that is the reason Cisco purchased ThousandEyes. That, and the move to software. The good news for Cisco customers is the networking leader has a strong security play, SD-WAN, UC, collaboration, and now remote network monitoring.

ThousandEyes can do the following among other things:

BGP routing tests

End-to-end and path tests

Page load and HTTP tests

Synthetic transaction tests

DNS server and trace tests

VoIP RTP and SIP tests

Solutions include:

Customers include Slack, Comcast, eBay, Microsoft and others. The deal is valued at $1 billion and this follows on nicely to the 2017 acquisition of AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, the $2.35 billion purchase of Duo Security in 2018 in the authentication space, and the $1.9 billion acquisition of Broadsoft in 2017 for UCaaS solutions provided to carriers and MSPs.

Open-source software and white-box solutions are painful to companies like Cisco that still make a lot of money selling proprietary boxes. We applaud Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins on his strategy to diversify into services and MRR. It is a smart direction to be headed in.

See the ONLY 5G, SD-WAN, Contact Center, Tech and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Fuze, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, SkySwitch, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…