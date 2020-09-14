Ribbon Communications is not Playing Around in 5G

Ribbon Communications held their annual Perspectives event virtually today and it was notable for a few reasons. CEO and President Bruce Mclelland kicked things off telling us how many meetings his company has had with U.S. government and global officials about consumer and commercial benefits of 5G and how we can move faster as an industry. Moreover, he said carriers need to get ready for the services of tomorrow by preparing today – we are paraphrasing a bit but this was a general idea.

Last year the themes of the event were Kandy, digital transformation and Stir/Shaken opportunities. We searched our live blog of the event held in Washington, DC and couldn’t find a mention of 4G or 5G.

This is why – and you may have noticed, this year, Perspectives was renamed 5G Perspectives.

The event quickly progressed with Bruce introducing Jimmy Mizrahi, EVP, Packet Optical Products who came over from the ECI Telecom acquisition which brought the company into the core and edge for mobile and fixed-line carriers. Earlier this year – just before the pandemic forced many of us to start working from home, we had an exclusive interview with Bruce which details the need for this acquisition and more.

Jimmy discussed the overall needs of carriers and then mentioned AR/VR and cloud-gaming. Gaming over 5G in fact was the theme of today’s event. IoT, e-learning, autonomous cars and drones were touched on as well.

Interestingly, gaming was not mentioned last year at all either.

He also mentioned that as more people are working from home – the need for reliable broadband connectivity has increased. In addition, enterprises are moving to private mobile networks.

The company’s 5G solutions are evolving – starting back from 2G. They now support full 5G-native, access to core, backhaul solution from layer 0-3, scalability, network optimization, enhanced timing accuracy and low latency and numerous slicing options. Finally, there is standardization, openness and security.

Slicing allows all the services in the network to be put into groups – allowing common applications to benefit from a class of service commensurate with their needs. Autonomous driving for example may demand the best performance.

Lynnette Luna, Principal Analyst – GlobalData went into a lot of depth about how big mobile gaming will be. 71% of users are gaming on their smartphones and Fortnite continues to push forward cross-platform gaming and a social networking effect.

There was also a discussion of analytics and managing the massive amount of data all these devices will give off – this was discussed last year as well.

These were the major trends of the event and it shows how important 5G is to the future of Ribbon. The company’s ECI acquisition makes a lot more sense after this year’s Perspectives. They seem to be positioned well to benefit from this growth.

