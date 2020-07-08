CoreDial Launches Workforce Management Module

15-year-old Coredial spent much of this year focusing on its award-winning channel relationships as well as its award-winning UCaaS solutions where it added text-messaging to its CoreNexa platform. A few weeks back the company telegraphed its intention to improve the workforce management space. Specifically, in an article from Rick McFarland, VP Contact Center Solutions, he had this to say:

Cloud-based technology eliminates many of the issues associated with bolt-on solutions. The integration process is comparatively simple, and the price points are much more aligned with SME needs than standalone proprietary systems.

Today, the company launched CoreNexa WFM, a fully integrated Workforce Management (WFM) module for its CoreNexa Contact Center solution. This cloud-based offering allows businesses to plan, monitor, and adjust employee schedules, track adherence to plan, and forecast incoming demand, all through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

Alan Rihm, CoreDial’s chief executive officer

With its built-in scheduling tools, CoreNexa WFM minimizes a manager’s administrative workload and time-consuming but essential tasks such as approving PTO requests and assigning shifts to team members. Its real-time adherence capabilities track agent activity by the minute and shift, across one or multiple locations, so managers can provide targeted, purpose-driven coaching and support to their team, whether they’re working on-site or remotely. And because CoreNexa WFM leverages the historical data stored within the CoreNexa Contact Center platform, it can also deliver powerful forecasting capabilities that enable businesses to properly staff for peak and off-peak periods, such as weekends, pre- and post-sale periods, and holiday traffic. All of these features are accessible in the CoreNexa Contact Center platform with a simple license activation, eliminating the need for external spreadsheets, manual data entry, and expensive “bolted-on” solutions just to accommodate team scheduling and adherence needs.

Nancy Jamison, industry director, Frost & Sullivan

“As businesses continue to grapple with the disruption from COVID-19, many are finding they lack the tools, resources, and insights to properly manage their remote contact center employees,” said Alan Rihm, CoreDial’s chief executive officer. “CoreNexa WFM is designed to give managers full visibility across agents, activity, and historical data, enabling them to focus on what matters: creating efficiencies, improving agent performance, reducing costs for the business, and delivering a better experience for the customer. There’s a long list of reasons why WFM is compelling for businesses and managers, and this new module provides our partners with a timely solution that helps their customers address a very real need.”

According to Nancy Jamison, industry director at noted market research firm Frost & Sullivan, cloud-based Workforce Management solutions are ideally suited to meet the needs of small- and mid-size businesses.

“The common perception in the mid-tier is that traditional WFM tools are too expensive and difficult to integrate into legacy contact center platforms,” she explained. “CoreDial’s strategy to create a cloud-based WFM solution that is compatible with its Contact Center as a Service offering is much better suited to serve the business, budgetary and technical needs of the small to mid-sized enterprise sector.”

See the ONLY 5G, SD-WAN, Contact Center, Tech and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Fuze, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, SkySwitch, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

Feb 9-12, 2021, Miami, FL. Register now.