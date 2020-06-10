Noble Systems ups Their Gamification Game

These are unprecedented times for the global workforce. With the pandemic happening many workers are home and this could be a drain on their productivity. Likewise, those at work are dealing with constant hand sanitizing, social distancing, possibly gloves, signs that warn them of infection, guidelines about elevator usage, etc.

Productivity is bound to suffer under such circumstances. this is why the good people at Noble Systems have an upgraded Gamification solution to make it all better.

We have told you about this solution in the past and their partnership with Avaya.

The release of Noble Gamification 2.1 adds even more value with new Employee Performance Triggers, which allow users to quickly respond to dips in employee performance through automated call to actions that help bolster employee behaviors. Awards Redemption Analysis features for monetary and non-monetary rewards help manage costs and budgets while expanding employee recognition programs. Employee Access and Notification tools improve player management through the Noble Gamification Mobile application and push alerts.

Chris Hodges, Noble Systems SVP sales and marketing

Chris Hodges, SVP sales and marketing, comments on the recent developments: “Noble Systems has been in this business for more than thirty years. We were already seeing an increasing interest in the marketplace towards more agent-focused solutions, which has been accelerated by the events of the past few months. Even with the growth of robotic and automated technologies, agents are still the heart of the contact center, and investing in the right tools and enrichment programs to help them succeed is essential for corporate cultures. Recognizing agent achievements creates a win-win environment and helps increase agent productivity and retention, ultimately leading to greater customer satisfaction.”

