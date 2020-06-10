Apstra Releases Intent-Based Networking Book

Apstra’s news book Intent-Based Networking for Dummies is now available. The 40-page ebook covers the basics of IBN, root causes in network anomalies and the value of intent-based analysis.

Last year we told you about the company’s network automation OpEx calculator and this ebook continues the theme.

The themes of the book are humans are expensive and error-prone and digital transformation is a must. This leads to IBN which yields benefits such as managed complexity and risk, better reliability, increased agility and freeing up the team to work on higher-level network architecture tasks.

Information flows down from the IBN to the infrastructure and vice-versa.

The ultimate goal is to free the operational staff members from low-level, mistake-prone tasks and allow them to monitor the network holistically – creating a more agile and adaptive network.

The book also points out IBN is more than automation, configuration management, SDN, orchestration and policy engine.

There is lots of good stuff in the book and even the word Idempotency appears in it… One we have never heard before. This alone is a reason to pick up a copy. 🙂 We hope you find it useful.

