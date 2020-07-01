Nuxeo Unveils New, Low-Code User Interface for Nuxeo Insight and the Future of Work

Leading cloud-native Content Services Platform Nuxeo just released a low-code user interface (UI) for Nuxeo Insight – an AI service that enables companies to use their own data and content to train custom machine-learning (ML) models.

Democratization of AI is one of the definitions of the Future of Work… Just as the personal computer, spreadsheet and word processing app have supercharged productivity, AI will continue the trend. As AI can be helpful to just about any organization, it is imperative new models of getting AI to workers are established. This democratized AI tech from Nuxeo is exactly what is needed and serves as a model for others to follow.

The enhanced UI offers a highly intuitive, guided “point-and-click” experience that enables non-expert users to not only define and train new ML models, but also easily deploy and administer these models in production use cases.

Chris McLaughlin, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Nuxeo

“For most organizations, custom machine learning models have remained the exclusive domain of data scientists. However, with our entirely new, low-code interface, any organization can attain the same valuable business outcomes as those with AI experts,” said Chris McLaughlin, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Nuxeo.

Nuxeo’s new user experience walks users through the step-by-step process of training and deploying customer machine learning models, enabling organizations to quickly and easily:

Select the various values and data types they want the new model to populate

Apply different parameters for predictions

Select the appropriate content and data for successful model training

Perform any necessary renditions or transformations

Nuxeo Insight’s new UI includes a dashboard that provides real-time updates on the training process and outcomes. It also enables organizations to easily administer their custom ML models, allowing them to quickly promote new models into production and also to actively monitor the performance of their models over time. With the new UI, users can even compare the performance of different ML models or different versions of the same model. The overall goal is to provide an intuitive, easy-to-use environment that enables Nuxeo customers to continuously improve the performance of their ML models.

Eric Barroca, CEO at Nuxeo

“Success in AI is about more than technical talent. We believe the secret is in understanding what specific business outcome you are designing for and then being able to intelligently select the right data and content to train your model for this outcome,“ said Eric Barroca, CEO at Nuxeo. “We believe Nuxeo Insight is a powerful tool that we can place in the hands of business users to leverage AI to create new value for their organization.”

