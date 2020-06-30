Segra Launches Enterprise-Grade Remote Office LAN with SD-WAN Functionality

During pandemic-related lockdowns and beyond, businesses need to ensure that their remote workforce can operate from home but retain all the security policies and functionality of office networks.

This is where Segra comes in – they are one of the largest independent fiber bandwidth companies in the eastern U.S. The company has an advanced fiber infrastructure network of more than 23,000 miles that connects more than 9,000 on-net locations and 6 data centers throughout nine Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. Segra provides Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud solutions.

They just launched an enterprise-grade remote office LAN removing the need for for VPNs or split tunneling.

End-to-end configuration makes deployment simple and turnkey for IT teams, employers and remote workers. Deployed on Segra’s Cloud Firewall, and replicating local corporate firewall protocols, traffic from corporate devices is sent over third-party internet connections while providing cellular redundancy, supporting dual LTE/5G service providers. Remote Office LAN leverages single sign-on (SSO) capability, allows corporate security remote access control and includes the NetCloud management platform from Cradlepoint for central device management and configuration.

Key benefits of Segra’s Remote Office LAN include:

Simplicity – devices are pre-configured and ready to use once connected to an end-users’ broadband connection; no management of secure tunnels necessary by IT teams

Security – leverages Segra’s Cloud Firewall

Resiliency – dual-carrier LTE support

Collaboration – bundled with cloud-based communication collaboration tool, Segra Unify

Productivity – allows enterprises and SMBs to report on usage and productivity levels with SD-WAN like feature, to ensure availability of adequate bandwidth

Dan Watts, VP of Product Management & Business Development, Segra

“Our Remote Office LAN provides a business and its workers the experience of a local area network, but with the functionality and security as if they were on-site,” said Dan Watts, VP of Product Management & Business Development, Segra. “With remote and hybrid workforces shifting into more of a long-term reality, this helps businesses meet concerns around maintaining the reliability and security of business operations, and ensures that IT teams can monitor and funnel incoming public internet traffic into their network based on corporate protocols.”

Based on a Cradlepoint E3000 Series router, which includes PoE-enabled switching, security and WiFi 6 without limited hardware, the single pane Cradlepoint NetCloud Management platform offers enterprise-class routing, SD-WAN traffic control, device-to-cloud connectivity, web filtering, threat detection and more.

