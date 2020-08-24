SugarCRM Acquires Node Inc. for Deep Learning and the Future of Work

One of the definitions of the future of work is increased use of AI to make better corporate decisions. Just as Microsoft Excel has made accountants more productive, AI and ML will do the same for virtually every discipline.

Node Inc., makes an AI platform that leverages CRM data and vast external sources to deliver a high level of predictability across a whole array of different business use cases. Today’s acquisition of the company fuels SugarCRM’s time-aware CX platform by automatically forecasting expected outcomes and highlighting previously unforeseen challenges and opportunities.

Deep learning models are typically limited by the quality and quantity of input data, which historically has been inaccurate or incomplete in real-life CRM implementations. Node’s deep learning models identify signals with up to 81% greater accuracy than heuristic-based approaches to deliver the tangible benefits of heightened performance and true predictability.

Today’s acquisition is the latest to support Sugar’s vision for the next frontier of high-definition customer experience (HD-CX) which began last year with the lanch of Sugar’s time-based, no-touch CX solutions for sales, marketing and service teams.

Extending Sugar’s time-aware CX platform, Node’s AI technology adds the most coveted element of time-the future. The combined solution offers wide-ranging capabilities for sales, marketing and service teams and include:



Identifying customers most likely to churn, giving precious runway to remediate and engage with customers in the most strategic way possible

Predicting the likelihood to convert from lead scoring models

Insight-driven forecasting and prescriptive guidance for higher quota attainment and sale close monitoring

Seamless recommendations for add-on products during the right phase of the customer journey increasing average sale size

Ascertaining marketing attribution and contribution to closed business

Improving customer engagement models through predictive case routing and contextual data in real-time to empower customer service professionals

All of the above are crucial to running an organization. The good news is the solution allows companies to not only keep more customers by reducing churn, it allows them to also have a better handle on what marketing techniques are most effective. This combination should help boost the ROI of the investment in SugarCRM’s newly acquired AI technology.

See the ONLY UCaaS, CRM, Contact Center, Tech and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Fuze, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, SkySwitch, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

Feb 9-12, 2021, Miami, FL. Register now.