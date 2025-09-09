MSP360 Launches Free RMM Solution for Early-Stage MSPs

Key Takeaways:

MSP360 introduced RMM Community Edition, a free remote monitoring and management platform for small and early-stage MSPs.

The tool includes full monitoring, software deployment, patching, alerting, and remote access features across Windows, Mac, and Linux.

The edition supports unlimited administrators and up to 50 endpoints, with no time or feature limits.

Once MSPs scale beyond 50 endpoints, they can upgrade to a paid plan that grows with their business.

MSP360’s leadership emphasizes lowering barriers to entry and helping new MSPs launch and grow with minimal upfront costs.

The managed services market has become increasingly competitive, and one of the largest barriers for new providers is the cost of tools. Remote monitoring and management (RMM) software is a cornerstone of MSP operations, but its expense often creates a steep hurdle for startups trying to establish themselves. Recognizing this challenge, MSP360 has announced the launch of its RMM Community Edition, a no-cost solution designed to empower smaller MSPs with the same professional-grade features available to their larger competitors.

The announcement, published on TMCnet, highlights that the Community Edition will give early-stage businesses immediate access to critical IT management tools without requiring significant capital outlays. The new offering reflects a deliberate attempt by MSP360 to reduce financial strain on new providers and help them scale quickly. We reported in July that CloudBerry Lab became MSP360.

What the Community Edition Offers

MSP360 has positioned the Community Edition as a full-featured RMM product rather than a stripped-down trial. Among its core capabilities are:

System health monitoring to detect and respond to issues before they affect operations.

to detect and respond to issues before they affect operations. Software deployment tools to standardize updates across multiple endpoints.

to standardize updates across multiple endpoints. Patch management to maintain security and compliance across client environments.

to maintain security and compliance across client environments. Remote access capabilities allowing administrators to provide real-time support.

allowing administrators to provide real-time support. Alerting functions that notify administrators of issues and enable rapid intervention.

Importantly, the platform supports Windows, Mac, and Linux, making it versatile enough for diverse client environments. Unlike other free or entry-level products, there are no time limits, restricted feature sets, or mandatory upgrade timelines.

Designed for Growing Businesses

The Community Edition includes unlimited administrators, allowing even a small MSP to manage its team effectively. The tool covers up to 50 endpoints, which provides a workable starting point for many new providers. This threshold was selected to align with the early growth phase of an MSP, giving them time to establish revenue streams before moving to a paid plan.

Once an MSP surpasses the 50-endpoint limit, MSP360 offers a straightforward upgrade path to paid tiers. Pricing is structured to scale with the size of the business, ensuring that costs remain proportionate to revenue potential. This pay-as-you-grow model reflects an understanding of the financial realities facing small IT firms.

Leadership Perspective

Oleg Sapon, Vice President of Product Management at MSP360, underscored the company’s motivation behind the launch. He explained that the goal was to eliminate cost as a barrier for new providers while still giving them access to a complete suite of RMM tools.

“We wanted to make it easier than ever for MSPs to access professional-grade RMM tools without significant upfront investment,” Sapon said. “The Community Edition enables them to launch their business, scale quickly, and grow confidently to meet evolving market needs.”

Sapon’s comments highlight a recurring theme: MSP360 views its role as not just a technology vendor, but as a partner in the growth of new businesses. By offering a free, scalable solution, the company hopes to cement long-term relationships with providers who may eventually adopt its broader product portfolio.

Why It Matters for the MSP Industry

For MSPs, the ability to operate efficiently from day one is crucial. Clients expect proactive support, security management, and reliable service. Without a strong RMM solution, new MSPs risk falling short of those expectations, which can undermine credibility and limit client retention.

The launch of RMM Community Edition levels the playing field by giving startups the same operational capabilities as larger providers. This could encourage more entrepreneurs to enter the managed services market, knowing that they won’t need to commit thousands of dollars to essential tools upfront.

The free availability of features like monitoring and patch management may also improve overall industry standards. With access to enterprise-grade capabilities, even small MSPs can deliver services that rival established competitors. This benefits clients as well, since the availability of high-quality support across the board strengthens trust in MSP partnerships.

Looking Ahead

MSP360’s move also raises questions about broader pricing trends in the MSP tools space. Competitors may face pressure to re-evaluate their entry-level offerings if Community Edition gains traction. While some vendors offer free trials or limited feature sets, a permanent, full-featured free tier represents a different value proposition.

If widely adopted, this model could redefine how MSPs approach vendor selection. A new provider might begin with MSP360’s free RMM, build a client base, and then expand into the company’s backup, remote desktop, or security products. For MSP360, the long-term strategy appears to be one of ecosystem growth rather than immediate revenue.

This approach aligns with market realities. The MSP sector thrives on trust, scalability, and integration. By offering its Community Edition free of charge, MSP360 is investing in relationships that may drive growth over time.

Conclusion

MSP360’s RMM Community Edition represents a strategic move to remove one of the most significant cost barriers for early-stage MSPs. With full features, cross-platform support, and a generous 50-endpoint allowance, it provides new providers with the tools they need to establish operations and serve clients effectively.

The message from MSP360 leadership is clear: the company wants to empower startups, help them avoid the heavy burden of upfront investment, and give them a foundation to grow. Whether this move prompts similar responses from competitors remains to be seen, but for now, it positions MSP360 as a company willing to back emerging players in a growing and competitive industry.



Did someone say MSPs?? If you liked this post, you’ll love MSP Expo, part of the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, Feb 10-12, 2026 Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Aside from his role as CEO of TMC and chairman of ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Feb 10-12, 2026, Rich Tehrani is CEO of RT Advisors and a Registered Representative (investment banker) with and offering securities through Four Points Capital Partners LLC (Four Points) (Member FINRA/SIPC). He handles capital/debt raises as well as M&A. RT Advisors is not owned by Four Points.

The above is not an endorsement or recommendation to buy/sell any security or sector mentioned. No companies mentioned above are current or past clients of RT Advisors.

The views and opinions expressed above are those of the participants. While believed to be reliable, the information has not been independently verified for accuracy. Any broad, general statements made herein are provided for context only and should not be construed as exhaustive or universally applicable.

Portions of this article may have been developed with the assistance of artificial intelligence, which may have contributed to ideation, content generation, factual review, or editing