Pandemic Tech: Communications Infrastructure Companies React to the New Normal

As a critical infrastructure service, businesses are modifying their strategies to better serve their customers. As the long term impact of the pandemic on operations is yet to be fully understood, the most successful businesses will be those taking a proactive approach and adapting to the new normal.

Communications infrastructure companies provide a vital link to enable today’s virtual world. They must run their businesses ‘as usual’ while also providing more support as existing and new demand increases. From data centers that serve as a focal point of connectivity to the fiber that connects the wireline and wireless communications networks and the cloud services that keep businesses operations and secure, each component must be resilient. Below, we’ve highlighted insights from several companies providing communications infrastructure services about how their modified actions are creating a more reliable and dynamic connectivity solution for all.

Cloud Networking

PacketFabric

Chad Milam, President and CEO of PacketFabric

“We are taking our efforts a step further and marshaling our resources to help organizations with additional capacity needs and/or increased network resiliency requirements. We are offering our private interconnection services free of charge to all government, education, and healthcare organizations that are working hard in response to COVID-19.,” comments Chad Milam, President and CEO of PacketFabric.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, PacketFabric is offering all government, education and healthcare organizations access to their private interconnection platform for free for three-months. Details of this offer can be found here.

Data Center Providers

Data Foundry

Shane Menking, President & Chief Financial Officer, Data Foundry

“Data Foundry is committed to providing up to date information and resources for our customers to provide security and safety during these times.” shared by Shane Menking, President & Chief Financial Officer. Data Foundry details its response with information about access to its data center here.

DC BLOX

Jeff Uphues, DC BLOX CEO

“In response to COVID-19, DC BLOX has developed and is executing its Pandemic Response Plan. The plan provides the framework for employee and facility preparedness and disease prevention and, in conjunction with our Business Continuity Plan, is intended to ensure continued business operations during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan incorporates CDC (Center for Disease Control) information and other government guidelines and is designed to escalate DC BLOX’s activities in response to an increase in cases local to our facilities. DC BLOX understands the inconvenience this may cause to your business and we appreciate your patience and cooperation in ensuring the reliable operation of our facilities during this unprecedented situation. For any concerns or questions, please don’t hesitate to call us at 877.590.1684, press “0” and ask for COVID19 support, or send an email to COVID19@dcblox.com. “ said Jeff Uphues, DC BLOX CEO.

maincubes

“As a European data center operator, forward-looking emergency planning, including planning for epidemic and pandemic risk scenarios, is an integral aspect of our risk management system at maincubes. Our integrated approach to operations management and our business continuity plan allow our business units to maintain maximum possible operational reliability for our customers in an emergency.” comments Oliver Menzel, CEO. Maincubes has supplied COVID-19 (Coronavirus) updates can be found here

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

“Despite the distance that this global event is creating, STACK understands that remaining connected is more vital now than ever before. As an Essential Critical Infrastructure business as classified under CISA and DHS guidelines, we plan to continue our work in support of the nation’s IT infrastructure throughout the duration of the COVID-19 event, ensuring our clients’ service remains uninterrupted” stated Brian Cox, CEO.

In a statement made by the company, Cox reiterates that “STACK is proud to serve as a source of stability for its clients and the markets it serves. Despite the distance that this global event is creating, STACK understands that remaining connected is more vital now than ever before. As an Essential Critical Infrastructure business as classified under CISA and DHS guidelines, we plan to continue our work in support of the nation’s IT infrastructure throughout the duration of the COVID-19 event, ensuring our clients’ service remains uninterrupted.”

Fiber Infrastructure Companies

Bluebird Networks:

“At Bluebird Network, the majority of work required to maintain your existing service or install your new service may be completed remotely. Our fiber is safely buried below ground and keeps your company connected to the internet and keeping you informed of the latest COVID-19 news. In an effort to support ongoing telecommuting efforts for your business, Bluebird Network will perform expedited temporary bandwidth upgrades (additional bandwidth pricing does apply). “ said Michael C. Morey, President & CEO of Bluebird Network

About Michael Morey

More so than ever before, Bluebird Network is committed to its rural broadband network expansion plans. The company’s official response regarding COVID-19 can be found here.

FiberLight

All FiberLight facilities and services are operational, and FiberLight is taking precautionary measures to ensure its operations continue smoothly. To support this mission, FiberLight has enacted its tested and proven Remote Contingency Plan (“RCP”) for designated employee groups based on individual roles and responsibilities, including our Network Operation Center (“NOC”) employees. Each member of our NOC team is fully equipped with all the hardware and software necessary to perform their duties remotely. The FiberLight NOC will continue to be fully operational with around-the-clock monitoring and support.” commented Don MacNeil, CEO of FiberLight.

As a result of COVID-19 the company issued a statement about its procedural updates to ensure the health and safety of its frontline workers who continue to deploy new network connectivity solutions during the pandemic.

ZenFi Networks

Following local, state and federal agency guidelines, ZenFi Networks has implemented a remote work environment, temporarily closing some non-essential locations while ensuring that mission-critical sites and personnel are fully operational. ZenFi Networks has joined the Federal Communication Commission’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge alongside almost 70 other service providers and related associations. Ray LaChance

Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer.

Internet Exchange Provider

DE-CIX

“The interconnection services our customers, partners and we deliver together are more important than ever as people rely on digital infrastructure. Part of the NOC team is onsite in case necessary data center tasks need to be done. Our business continuity plan focuses on reducing the risk of infection, and at the same time keeping our interconnection services up and running. We have created a special FAQ section on our website” comments Harald A. Summa

Chief Executive Officer of DE-CIX.

The company has hosted various all-hands on calls with their global membership to share updates on their infrastructure and capabilities, assuring the market they have the capacity to more than meet today’s demands. DE-CIX’s official response to COVID-19 can be found here.