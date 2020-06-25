Colt Launches Multi-Cloud Connectivity Based on its SD-WAN offering

Colt’s SD-WAN multi-cloud offering allows enterprises to benefit from a single connection to multiple Cloud Service Providers, including cloud-to-cloud connections, over SD-WAN which ensures enhanced security, agility and latency compared with connecting via the public internet.

The solution provides intelligence through application recognition and traffic steering features to increase the availability and performance of access to multi-cloud services.

This new offering is underpinned by the Colt IQ Network, which is comprised of 29,000 on-net buildings and over 900 data centers, serving more than 25,000 customers globally. Colt’s fully-owned and operated dense fiber network allows enterprises to benefit from an end-to-end, seamless connection to the cloud. Colt’s public and private peering with CSPs globally, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft’s Azure Cloud means that whichever combination of cloud platforms an enterprise chooses, application traffic will be optimized to take the most direct path

Colt’s Vice President Product Portfolio, Peter Coppens

There is no question muticloud connectivity and security are crucial drivers in IT right now – which explains this colt offering.

Colt’s Vice President Product Portfolio, Peter Coppens said, “As more and more enterprises are shifting their business-critical workloads to the cloud, and using multiple cloud environments to do so, working with a connectivity partner that can provide high-performance, rapidly scalable and highly secure cloud connectivity to one or many cloud environments has never been more important.

“By using Colt’s SD-WAN multi-cloud offering, enterprises can now benefit from better performance, security, scalability and efficiency by accessing all their cloud services through a streamlined infrastructure. This ensures that businesses can focus on the next phase of their growth, knowing that their operations are supported by a best-in-class network and enabled by best-in-class CSPs,” he added.

Kevin O’Kane, Managing Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud

“Enterprises are increasingly embracing hybrid and multi-cloud approaches, allowing them to deploy applications faster and run mission-critical applications on the infrastructure best suited to their business needs, as we’ve seen with the success of Google Cloud’s Anthos,” said Kevin O’Kane, Managing Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “We’re pleased that Colt will expand its capabilities to enable businesses greater connectivity across multiple cloud environments.”

Colt’s SD-WAN offering has long been seen as market-leading with most recently the service being recognized by the Network Transformation Awards, with Colt named as an early adopter and an innovator of SDN and NFV technologies.

Michael Wood, CMO, Versa Networks

“Colt is a leader in delivering quality of experience, exceptional performance, and business resiliency to customers throughout Europe, Asia, and North America,” said Michael Wood, CMO, Versa Networks. “We are excited to partner with Colt and their innovative multi-cloud connectivity offer which leverages Versa Secure SD-WAN to enable a best in class experience for businesses around the globe.”

