DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AND MAVENIR COLLABORATE TO VALIDATE WEB-SCALE TECHNOLOGIES FOR 5G STANDALONE (SA) CORE

Mavenir, an industry leading end-to-end cloud-native network software provider, has announced that it has collaborated in successful lab testing of its containerized 5G Core solution, on Deutsche Telekom’s Cloud network infrastructure.

Mavenir’s 5G Core uses state of the art, web-scale technology and cloud-native principles providing support for 4G/5G combo-core functionalities.

Pardeep Kohli, President, and CEO of Mavenir

In addition to 3GPP 5G functionality, the collaboration focused on automation, on-boarding, cloud-native principles, CI/CD and other non-functional areas such as resiliency, fault tolerance and performance such as load and stress tests.

Furthermore, together Mavenir and Deutsche Telekom have validated the combo nodes, with its 4G micro services, to validate seamless 5G to 4G handover on a next-generation web-scale core.

“The move to 5G is a paradigm shift for our industry. To support 5G use cases and 5G scale and required automation, Mavenir has developed a cloud-native microservices-based 4G-5G combo-core,” said Pardeep Kohli, President, and CEO of Mavenir. “With the use of web-scale technologies, operators are capable of supporting new 5G subscribers and their existing 4G subscribers with the same solution.”

See the ONLY 5G, SD-WAN, Contact Center, Tech and Communications companies that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

This Event has been called the BEST SHOW in 5 YEARS and the Best TECHNOLOGY EVENT of 2020.

2020 participants included: Amazon, Cisco, Google, IBM, ClearlyIP, Avaya, Vonage, 8×8, Comcast Business, BlueJeans, CoreDial, Dell, Edify, Epygi, FreeSWITCH, Fuze, Grandstream, Granite, Intrado, Frontier Business, Fujitsu, Jenne, West, Konftel, Intelisys, Martello, NetSapiens, OOMA, Oracle, OpenVox, Peerless Network, Phone Sentry, Phone.com, Poly, QuestBlue, RingByName, Sangoma, SingTel, SkySwitch, Spracht, Spectrum, Sprint, Tallac, Tech Data, Telarus, TCG, Teledynamics, Teli, Telinta, Telispire, Telstra, TransNexus, Unified Office, Vital PBX, VoIP Supply, Voxbone, VoIP.MS, Windstream, XCALY, XORCOM, Yealink, Yubox, and ZYCOO. Full List.

Join 8K others with $25B+ in IT buying power who plan 2021 budgets! Including 3,500+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated Future of Work Expo, SD-WAN Expo, and MSP Expo…

Feb 9-12, 2021, Miami, FL. Register now.