SD-WAN Expo Exhibitor Oracle Makes SD-WAN Predictions

SD-WAN Expo exhibitor Oracle has been a software leader for decades. In the 1980s they were known as a database company and competed with companies like Informix. They were instrumental in the evolution from SQL to 4GL programming languages which allowed a company to more rapidly develop database applications.

Then Larry Ellison and the team had the vision to acquire companies in the CRM space and others – eventually becoming worth $172 billion.

It was amazing how they broke out of the mold of databases to selling virtually everything a company needs to run.

Oracle eventually purchased Talari and become a leader in SD-WAN as well as many other spaces. The company’s holistic solutions span from SBCs thanks to the purchase of Acme Packet to networking as well as myriad other solutions. This puts them in a unique position in the market.

The company just released its SD-WAN predictions for 2020 and beyond. We hope you find them useful.

App-Fluent : Next-gen networks are already requiring SD-WAN, and the market is only expected to grow. Today, next-generation applications integrate real-time interactions and reside in a multi-cloud and highly-distributed world. With this shift in applications and user expectations, we will see SD-WAN move from application-aware to application-fluency.

: Next-gen networks are already requiring SD-WAN, and the market is only expected to grow. Today, next-generation applications integrate real-time interactions and reside in a multi-cloud and highly-distributed world. With this shift in applications and user expectations, we will see SD-WAN move from application-aware to application-fluency. Characteristics Drive Routing : To secure, route and manage application traffic with greater understanding to ensure the highest QoE, SD-WAN must break applications route components based on multiple characteristics within each application, not just by the single application type.

: To secure, route and manage application traffic with greater understanding to ensure the highest QoE, SD-WAN must break applications route components based on multiple characteristics within each application, not just by the single application type. No Slowdowns: In 2019, SD-WAN started to gain some serious momentum and 2020 will be no different. Next-gen networks today are already requiring SD-WAN and the market is only expected to grow. In fact, research firm IDC predicts that the SD-WAN infrastructure market will grow to $4.5 billion by 2022.

Admins Can Relax : Next-generation SD-WANs are self-driving, self-healing solutions that can make decisions to deliver traffic over the network in the best possible way for the current network configuration, rather than simply the method that is most expensive or usually works best. This takes the pressure off-network administrators, as they are confident the SD-WAN will deliver the traffic to its destination reliably and with a high QoE, all on its own.

: Next-generation SD-WANs are self-driving, self-healing solutions that can make decisions to deliver traffic over the network in the best possible way for the current network configuration, rather than simply the method that is most expensive or usually works best. This takes the pressure off-network administrators, as they are confident the SD-WAN will deliver the traffic to its destination reliably and with a high QoE, all on its own. Power To The Workforce: Companies can’t be satisfied simply by implementing the latest technology – they also need to ensure that the end-user has reliable access to it. And that’s exactly why so many CIOs in 2020 will be lining up to implement SD-WAN in their businesses, to ensure that their workforce is able to benefit from technology when they need it the most, whenever and wherever that may be.

See the only Tech and SD-WAN vendors that matter at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

36 companies make this the largest number of SD-WAN companies anywhere.

Join others with $8.5B+ in IT buying power who plan 2020 budgets! Including 3,000+ resellers!

A unique experience with a collocated SD-WAN Expo, AIOps Expo and MSP Expo…

Come to the Digital Transformation Event! Feb 12-14, 2020, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Register now.

See these SD-WAN vendors and more – including Exclusive Diamond Sponsor: Frontier Business.