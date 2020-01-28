SD-WAN Expo Sponsor Windstream Boosts SD-WAN Solution

SD-WAN Expo Sponsor Windstream Enterprise or WE, a managed communications services provider, announced that it has enhanced its WE Connect digital experience to deliver even greater benefits to its customers with the addition of the WE Connect Insight Engine, to further set its SD-WAN experience apart from others.

This past July we broke the news on the company’s Slack integration which certainly put them in a leadership position. In September, we broke the news on the company’s OfficeSuite UC upgrades and addition of SD-WAN.

The new WE Connect Insight Engine continuously gathers and evaluates data across all customer locations, creating a historic record, and aggregates the data across a broad ecosystem to deliver enhanced visibility and reporting capabilities at a level unmatched in the industry. This highly granular dataset delivers more meaningful information about network and application performance than the traditional device-level snapshot data other providers offer and provides customers with macro through micro-level analysis and trends in their applications, network access and devices.

Mike Frane, vice president of product at Windstream Enterprise

“Visualizing the trends in applications, circuits and devices provides customers with deeper insights into how their network is performing and changing over time as well as how bandwidth is being consumed by the applications and devices,” said Mike Frane, vice president of product at Windstream Enterprise. “This intelligence is unique to the WE Connect digital experience and enables businesses to make better decisions regarding device management, application prioritization, bandwidth allocations and upgrades. Our own teams also use these insights to provide our white glove Concierge service to our customers.”

WE Connect Insight Engine affords customers a greater degree of control to create views and reports tailored to their business needs, and new metrics have been added to the SD-WAN report center providing enhanced granularity for “deep dive” intelligence. Reporting has been enhanced by enabling end-users to automate the scheduling and email delivery of reports in advance-including reports typically run exclusively by the service provider. Windstream Enterprise has given the customer the capability to run these diagnostic reports based on their schedule and specific parameters.

Windstream Enterprise’s WE Connect portal empowers customers with visibility and control over several services, including SD-WAN Concierge, OfficeSuite UC and UCaaS/CCaaS offerings, Cloud Connect and WiFi services.

